The Superbike World Championship is heading towards its final phase and this weekend the challenge is renewed on the Argentine track of San Juan Villicum. The South American appointment could be key for the championship leader Alvaro Bautista, but toprak Razgatliolgu is the protagonist. On Friday free practice, the title holder won in the first round, going to the top of the combined standings.

The Yamaha rider started the weekend in San Juan Villicum by immediately making it clear that Bautista will not have an easy life and already in the morning he hoisted himself in the lead, inflicting a good six tenths on the Ducati rider. The Spaniard’s round started a bit quietly, in the Argentine morning he did not go beyond the fourth time trial, then improving his time in the afternoon and climbing up to third position, the same one he occupies in the combined classification.

The best reference, however, remains that of Razgatlioglu, who with a time of 1’37 ”511 shows up on Saturday in qualifying as the favorite also in terms of pace. The Turkish gives the lead only to Jonathan Rea, who in the second free practice session makes a big voice and for 80 thousandths snatches the best time from the Yamaha rider. The Northern Irishman closes the Friday free practice in Villicum in second position in the combined, paying three tenths from the leader of the day, but on the pace he is definitely in shape and ready to return to the top step of the podium.

Once again the top three positions are monopolized by the title contenders, who seem to be doing another job compared to all the competition. The “first of the others” is Alex Lowes, demonstrating the fact that Kawasaki seems to have all the credentials to return to dictate the law in Argentina. The Briton precedes Andrea Locatelli in the combined, who starts the weekend positively and ends with an excellent fifth place, after having signed a great third time in FP1.

First of the independents is Axel Bassani, author of a solid Friday that leads him to conquer the sixth position in the combined standings, even in front of the official rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi: the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team from Romagna is struggling particularly in this weekend start. and does not go beyond the 12th position, it will be mandatory for him to climb the slope.

Behind Bassani we find Iker Lecuona, who is the best of the Honda riders on the track. The Spaniard is seventh in his debut on the Villicum track. For the rookie in fact this is the first approach to the Argentine track, but it seems to defend itself well right away. Lecuona precedes a handful of BMWs, which appear at ease on the San Juan track: Scott Redding is eighth ahead of teammate Michael van der Mark, ninth. Loris Baz closes the top 10, second best independent rider, immediately ahead of Garrett Gerloff, 11th with the Yamaha of the GRT team and next teammate of the Frenchman.