The world fight is now becoming more and more a duel in Superbike: Alvaro Bautista is firmly confirmed in the lead of the standings, but the only pursuer who now seems to worry him is Toprak Razgatlioglu. The two made the difference in Race 2, fighting for the win and breaking away from everyone else. The Ducati rider got the better of him, consolidating his leadership after bending the Turkish rider.

Bautista signs his 14th victory of the season by dominating Race 2, giving the decisive break in the second half of the race and crossing the finish line with more than 3 seconds ahead of the reigning world champion, relegated to second position after trying to hold a impossible pace. Once again on the Argentine Sunday it is the two who prevail over all the others, while Jonathan Rea is increasingly distant from world championship dreams.

The six-time world champion climbs to the third step of the podium, but even in Race 2 he makes a mistake when fighting for the top positions that forces him to recover from sixth place. Great regret for the Kawasaki rider, who leaves Argentina still fasting for victories and with increasingly reduced world hopes.

Alex Lowes remains at the foot of the podium, very effective in the early stages of the race but fourth at the finish line after having surrendered to the overwhelming power of the first two and his teammate, from whom he suffered an almost submissive overtaking in the last few laps. Michael Ruben Rinaldi is also a shrimp, author of an incredible start and spectacular first laps that led him to the lead. However, the Aruba team rider from Romagna does not go beyond the fifth final position, conquered in the final after a duel with the two Hondas, to which he gave a tear on the last lap.

The Casa del’ala d’oro, which sees Xavi Vierge in front of Iker Lecuona, conquers the top 10. The two rookies defend themselves on a new track for both and fight with Rinaldi for the top 5, only to finish fifth and sixth respectively. The two precede Andrea Locatelli, who makes up three positions in the race and manages to enter the top 10, concluding his weekend with an eighth place. Closing the top 10 are the two official BMWs of Scott Redding and Michael van der Mark, ninth and tenth respectively.

Curious that there is not even an independent rider in the top ten: the first of these is surprisingly Eugene Laverty, 11th at the finish line immediately behind the two official drivers of the Munich manufacturer. Garrett Gerloff follows, 12th, while the most favorites Loris Baz and Axel Bassani run into a complicated Race 2. The Frenchman slips after a contact with the Motocorsa rider and resumes the track to cross the finish line in 14th position. The Race Direction penalizes Bassani with a Long Lap Penalty, but the Italian does not do it, remedying a ride through and closing his Sunday at the back of the group.