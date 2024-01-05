One of the most anticipated movements in the global motorsport landscape of 2024 has taken place in World Superbike. Toprak Razgatlioglu, one of the great protagonists of the championship, has decided to leave Yamaha, the brand with which he was world champion in 2021, to move to BMW. The German manufacturer's intent is to win the title in the production derivatives.

Having not been able to make his debut on the M1000RR in the pre-season tests in Jerez at the end of October due to not having received the OK from Yamaha, the Turk had to wait another month. Last December he carried out a private test in Portimao to finally try out his new bike. Today, BMW decided to give a gift by publishing an on-board video of one of the laps completed by Toprak during the tests.

The House of Monaco has published the video (which you can see above or at this link) on their social profiles, in which Razgatlioglu is seen taking his first steps with the bike and trying to adapt his riding style, after having been used to that of Yamaha and even before that of Kawasaki.

After this test in Portimao, Toprak headed to Jerez and Valencia to carry out further tests, before going on holiday. The young Turk, protégé of Kenan Sofuoglu, confirmed that his new bike is quite different, even if it was not too far from his style. So, he thinks he can be competitive with BMW. Not surprisingly, his rivals including Alvaro Bautista think that Razgatlioglu is one of the riders to take into consideration for the world championship fight in 2024.

Before the next season begins, at the end of February at Phillip Island, Razgatlioglu will be able to carry out further tests with BMW, both private and official. Furthermore, the 2024 bike will be presented in Berlin on January 17th. In addition to Toprak, the M1000RR will be entrusted to Michael van der Mark as far as the official team is concerned, while the Bonovo satellite lineup will see Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff involved.