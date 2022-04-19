Michael Van der Mark sustained a broken leg while training on a mountain bike in March.

After an initial immediate treatment, the Dutchman subsequently underwent surgery. Which forced him to miss the last two pre-season tests and the inaugural stage in Aragon earlier this month.

While not fully fit yet, the 29-year-old is confident he can get the green light from the doctors to hit the track this weekend at his home track in Assen.

“After the forced break of several weeks I feel ready to return to my home round in Assen. Of course, it depends on the medical checkup on Thursday, but I am confident that I can get back on my BMW M 1000 RR at the weekend,” said van der Mark.

“The healing process after the surgery went very well. I have also had several treatments that seem to have helped speed up my recovery. I have trained regularly in the gym, with an adapted program, and this has allowed me to maintain my fitness at a high level “.

“Of course, I don’t expect to race at the top in Assen. I know it will be a challenge, as I haven’t driven my BMW M1000RR since late last year and I missed all pre-season testing in the spring, so I don’t know all the developments. made during the winter and I need to understand them before I can benefit from them. “

“Also, I feel very good but I’m not back to 100% fitness yet, so for me the most important thing will be to get back into action without focusing on results. Then we will move forward step by step.”

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: BMW AG

After the great difficulties experienced in the inaugural stage of Aragon, the other BMW driver, newcomer Scott Redding, hopes that the Dutch stage will make a positive change to his season.

“Assen is a good track for me, a track where I have had a lot of good results in the past,” said Redding, who was tasked with leading BMW’s development work this year after two seasons at Ducati.

“It’s a track that I really like. I like going to Holland, the atmosphere is always amazing with the fans. I’ve also lived there for a while, so I have some friends there and it’s always very nice for me to go to Assen.” .

“I think maybe it’s also a circuit a bit more suited to our bike, so I hope to get better results than Aragon and then work from there. So I’m looking forward to the weekend.”