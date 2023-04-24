The Assen round ended in a decidedly bloody way for Michael van der Mark, protagonist of a violent highside that caused him to fracture his left femur. Taken to the circuit’s medical centre, he was then transferred to the Assen hospital, where late on Sunday evening he underwent surgery to reduce the fracture.

The first tests had already revealed a suspected fracture, a diagnosis later confirmed at the Wilhelmina hospital in Assen. There the need to intervene emerged, for this reason he was taken to the UMC in Groningen, where he underwent surgery, as reported by the Dutch magazine Racesport.nl. The surgery was announced by the doctors on Monday morning, stating that the fracture was open but clean.

The operation ended successfully and, fortunately, other than the fracture, no other leg injuries were found. The idea of ​​returning to the track in two weeks time in Barcelona, ​​where the Superbike will fly to the fourth round of the season, is certainly unthinkable. However, recovery times are not known, but the main goal now is to get back in shape to be able to ride his BMW M1000RR again.

Thus continues van der Mark’s long struggle against injuries. Already on the occasion of last year’s Estoril round, the Dutchman had broken his right femur. He also arrived at Assen after having recovered from the injury to two fingers of his left hand, broken in an accident in Race 2 at Mandalika which had also caused the red flag.