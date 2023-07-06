Having relished the idea of ​​a move to MotoGP with Yamaha, 2021 Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu surprised the paddock when he announced his decision to leave the Japanese marque to join the factory BMW team next year.

This means that Michael van der Mark or his teammate Scott Redding will have to make way for the Turkish driver. While speculation has focused on Redding’s choice to stay at BMW or leave, the Dutchman – who joined the Bavarian manufacturer in 2021 – is convinced his job is not in danger.

“It’s interesting and shows that BMW supports the project,” said van der Mark. “They got a world champion excited about the project, that’s proof they want to win. I don’t have to worry about my future, I’m sure it will be announced soon.” When asked if a move to satellite team Bonovo BMW could be an option, van der Mark replied simply: “No”.

Van der Mark has been absent from the starting grid of the championship since the third round of the season, in Assen, where he was the victim of a serious accident which caused him to fracture his left femur. The Dutchman traveled to Donington Park last weekend and is considering returning to action at Imola next week.

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“He’s healing better than we expected,” van der Mark said of his injuries. “I rode at Assen on a road BMW a few days ago, but I had difficulty changing direction. It was fun, but I wasn’t ready to race at Donington. I can race, but I won’t do it just to compete. I want to be at my best of my strength, otherwise it makes no sense”.

Van der Mark’s latest injury woes follow a disrupted 2022 season, in which he missed five races at the start of the year, undoing the momentum he built up during a strong finish to the 2021 season, which allowed him to take the first win with BMW.

“We made some progress with this project at first, but it’s been difficult for two years now,” he lamented. It’s difficult for the team to work with other riders; it’s easier when you build everything around the tried and true ones. Now I’m even more motivated. BMW is pushing hard and bringing a lot of new components. I’m tired of staying at home, I want to race, win and improve the bike”.