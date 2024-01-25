All eyes on Toprak Razgatlioglu at the Jerez tests: the Turk takes to the track in these two days of testing to continue to familiarize himself with the BMW, the new weapon with which he will fight in the Superbike world championship. After an initial approach with the M 1000 RR in the private tests in Portimao, the 2021 world champion was finally able to compare himself with his rivals in the collective tests.

Third at the end of Day 1, Toprak appears decidedly satisfied with his first laps with the BMW. The first impact was positive and the familiarization process with his new bike is continuing in the right direction, according to the statements he made to worldsbk.com at the end of the first day. “I'm very happy to finally have good weather!”, he said, referring to the bad weather encountered in Portimao in the first private tests. “In my first tests we didn't have a completely dry session.”

“Now we have a track in excellent condition and we have demonstrated our potential. In the morning, in the first five laps, I lapped in 1'39.8 with the SC0 tyre. It is a very good result. I immediately saw the 1'39 and thought it was a good thing, because it was said that BMW wasn't ready to be a championship bike, but if the bike hadn't had its potential, we wouldn't have made a 1' 39″. It seems that the bike has potential. We need time and to improve the bike because I am still learning it,” explains Toprak.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Toprak Razgatlioglu

The Turk proved competitive on the first day of testing despite still learning the bike. The familiarization with the BMW is progressing well: “I rode the bike for a whole day, I'm learning a lot and the same goes for the team. My style is probably a little different, so my team is learning my style. Overall, I'm happy. It was a positive test.”

The difference between BMW and Yamaha, which he has led for the last four seasons, is notable. So, Razgatlioglu is focusing on adapting to the M 1000 RR, explaining the differences between one bike and another: “After racing for another brand, the bike is completely different. Electronics are different. I've almost adapted, not 100% but almost. On Day 1 we tried some new parts and on Day 2 there will be many more.”

“I hope to improve the bike; It's the only thing I'm focused on. On the last lap I tried the SCQ tire just to understand, because I've never tried it with this bike. I have to understand the balance because, when you fit the Q tyre, the bike always changes, in fact it has changed completely. I was only a tenth faster than on the race tyre. Also on Day 2 we will mount the SCQ tire. I hope to improve the bike and try to set a good lap time again,” says Razgatlioglu.