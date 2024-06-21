The rider market is at the height of its activity and continues to allow MotoGP and Superbike to cross paths. The protagonist is always him, Toprak Razgatlioglu, who once again sees the possibility of the transition that has never materialized until now. Could this be the right time? The speaker is Kenan Sofuoglu, manager of the championship leader, who finally wants to take the step that he has never managed to take.

Talking with Speedweek, the Turk revealed the BMW rider’s wishes, even if they are no longer a secret: Toprak wants MotoGP. And to obtain it, Sofuoglu is willing to break the contract that binds him to BMW. Razgatlioglu signed a two-year contract with the Monaco manufacturer last year, but his manager would be ready to tear him up as early as the end of 2024 to join the prototype world championship from next season.

“Things are going very, very well with BMW. This stage takes it to another level,” explains Sofuoglu, who reveals that he expressed his driver’s wishes to the German manufacturer. “There is a lot of interest in Toprak in the MotoGP paddock for next year already. We have a two-year contract with BWM, but I have already informed them that we want to leave World Superbike at the end of this year and move to MotoGP. I explained that this is Toprak’s wish.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Phil Marron Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Superbike he is the spearhead, but also in MotoGP no one has ever hidden their interest in the Turk, who is considered among the clearest talents of this generation of production-derived bikes. The choice to join BMW had made many people turn up their noses, but they had to change their minds when looking at the results and, consequently, the world championship ranking.

Razgatlioglu is making the difference on his brand mates and also on his rivals, confirming his competitiveness at Misano, where last weekend he scored his first hat-trick with BMW, taking the lead in the championship. The goal is more than obvious: Toprak wants to win the title. But can this be “just” a nice business card for landing in MotoGP?

“Our goal with BMW was to win the title in these two seasons,” explains Sofuoglu. “But things are going very well, Toprak’s performances are fantastic. He wants to take advantage of this moment in his life to make the change. This is what I told BMW. But we still don’t know exactly what it will be like, we will have to reach an agreement with BMW. It’s also about the future, we all know that BMW wants to enter MotoGP. If everyone agrees with Toprak’s wishes, then I will try and make them come true.”

However, it seems that BMW is very firm on its position. The Monaco manufacturer reveals that it has no plans to let Razgatlioglu go and that it wants to continue in Superbike with the Turk until the end of his contract: “We are happy with the successes that Toprak is having with us in the Superbike World Championship. We have an existing contract for this and next season and we will not go any further with further speculation.”