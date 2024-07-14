Two out of two: this is the balance of Toprak Razgatlioglu arriving at Sunday morning at Donington. The championship leader, after dominating Race 1, also prevails in the Superpole Race, confirming the overwhelming power shown in this English weekend. The BMW rider further increases his advantage in the standings by making a clean sweep and closing in the lead in every single session.

Toprak triumphs with almost five seconds of advantage over the “first of the humans”, Nicolò Bulega. The Ducati rider, starting from the second spot, flies in the first laps and tries to dictate the pace, only to then be mocked by the BMW rider, who relegates him to second position. Excellent result in any case for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider, able to stay out of the intense fight that took place behind him.

Jonathan Rea prevails in a big battle for third place, crossing the finish line 1.7 seconds behind Bulega and taking his first podium with Yamaha. The premise is good for Race 2, which will see him start from third on the grid. The Northern Irishman crosses the finish line ahead of a combative Scott Redding, fourth at the checkered flag with the BMW of the Bonovo team. The British rider is the best of the independent riders in the short race.

The first of the Kawasakis is Alex Lowes, protagonist of a great battle with Alvaro Bautista, over whom he gets the better of in the final. The Englishman precedes the reigning world champion by six tenths, combative despite the difficulties. On his Panigale V4R, the Spaniard does not hold back in overtaking and brawling, to conquer the sixth position at the finish line and try to limit the damage in an uphill weekend.

Seventh Andrea Locatelli with the other official Yamaha, while behind him we find Sam Lowes, author of great overtaking and heated battles, only to then finish further back and close the Superpole Race in eighth position. Italian flags close the top 10, with Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone in ninth and tenth position respectively.

The two Italians precede Dominique Aegerter, who loses positions between fairings and overtaking and finishes 11th ahead of his teammate Remy Gardner, 13th and with whom he had a contact. Between the two comes the BMW of Michael van der Mark, 12th. Deep night for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 16th between the two Hondas: Xavi Vierge is 15th and Iker Lecuona is 17th. Even worse for Axel Bassani, who ends up in the gravel, fortunately without consequences.