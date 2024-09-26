The fight for the Superbike title is in its final stages and, between twists and confirmations, it is becoming more and more intense. Arriving at the Aragon round, the question was: will Toprak Razgatlioglu be there? The BMW rider paved the way for Nicolò Bulega both at Magny-Cours and Cremona, missing all six races due to a very bad fall in free practice in France. However, the Turk arrived at the racetrack today, where he underwent routine medical checks to try to get on the track.

The doctors have given him the fitness to ride, but with reservations: after the first free practice session, Razgatlioglu will have to undergo new medical checks that will confirm or deny his ok to race. However, this is already good news, because even just trying is a sign of improvement. The championship leader wanted to be on the track already in Cremona, however he was stopped to ensure he could recover as best as possible from the pneumothorax.

The fear was more of a second possible fall that could worsen the rider’s conditions and in these cases you can never be too careful. But this time Toprak can try: tomorrow he will wear a suit and helmet and will take to the track in the morning session at Aragon, where he will also put himself to the test to understand how he will feel on his M 1000 RR.

The Turk still arrives as the world championship leader, with a 13-point advantage over Nicolò Bulega. The rookie of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team was unable to take advantage of the absence of his first rival in the championship on the Cremona track, where Danilo Petrucci dominated, taking a hat-trick and relegating everyone to the role of pursuers. He will, however, have another chance in Aragon, where he arrives with a decidedly reduced gap, reopening the fight for the title with only three rounds left (including Motorland) at the end of the season.