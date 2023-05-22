Toprak Razgatlioglu’s adventure in Yamaha has come to an end. At the end of this season, the Turk will leave the Iwata manufacturer after three years and a world title. For some time there had been rumors of a probable farewell of the 2021 world champion to the Japanese brand, facing other shores in the production-based derivatives or even projected into MotoGP.

But the announcement that arrived today sounds almost like a bolt from the blue. To date, in fact, Ragzatlioglu is the only one who has prevented Alvaro Bautista from winning all the races held so far, winning the Mandalika Superpole Race at the beginning of the year. The Toprak-Yamaha combination still seems to be working very well and he is second in the general classification, despite paying for a significant gap from the Ducati leader.

However, this seems not to be enough for Razgatlioglu, who needs new challenges for 2024. Now a new market scenario is opening up: will he stay in Superbike with another brand or is he ready to make the leap to MotoGP that everyone was already expecting in 2022? For some time now there have been rumors of the Turk’s arrival in BMW, for a leap in the dark which however represents a new stimulus, as he himself states in the press release that Yamaha issued a little while ago.

Thanks to Razgatlioglu, the Iwata company returned to the top of the world in 2021 for the first time since 2009 with Ben Spies. The Toprak-Yamaha duo took 13 victories, 29 podiums and three pole positions that year, putting an end to the unchallenged domination of Jonathan Rea and Kawasaki. The title has reached its second year together, after a 2020 that started out great but was then interrupted by the pandemic and various problems that prevented it from showing its potential.

In 2024, however, Toprak will no longer wear the Yamaha colors and now, with Bautista confirmed in Ducati and Rea in Kawasaki for at least another year, the market is starting to spin in both one paddock and the other.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dosoli, Head of Road Racing, Yamaha Motor Europe, said: “We are sorry that Toprak is leaving Yamaha at the end of this season. We wanted to continue what has been an incredibly successful partnership, with obvious evidence of the triple crown of world titles for drivers, manufacturers and teams that we won together in 2021. We made an offer which, in our opinion, adequately reflected the Toprak’s value as a rider and ambassador for Yamaha, as well as the competitiveness of our racing package and our racing strategy within the WorldSBK platform. However, as the negotiations progressed it became clear to both sides that Toprak is motivated to take on a new challenge in 2024 and we respect his decision”.

“Although our ways will part at the end of the year, we are now fully focused on the battle for the 2023 WorldSBK title, which will resume shortly at Misano. Finally, I would like to thank Toprak on behalf of Yamaha but also personally, for his invaluable contribution to our WorldSBK project. His first world title in 2021 was a just reward for him but also for all the people who, since we returned to WorldSBK in 2016, have worked hard to make this project a success. It is a memory that everyone at Yamaha will cherish. We wish Toprak every success for the future but, for now, we have a job to finish”, concludes Dosoli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu is grateful to the Iwata manufacturer, but his path takes another path: “I want to say a big thank you to the whole Yamaha family for the love and respect they have shown me. Winning the world championship was my dream when I signed with Yamaha, and we have achieved this together. For next season I feel I need a new challenge and even though there was an opportunity in MotoGP, I haven’t felt the same bond with the MotoGP bike that I have with Superbike.”

“But if I want to stay in the Superbike world championship, I need a new goal, a new ambition. I’m sorry to leave Yamaha, both the brand and the people, because we had a great relationship, but changes are part of every sport and are normal for every professional. So, a big thank you to Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Europe, Yamaha Motor Turkiye, Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team and above all to my team, who worked hard for me”, concludes the rider.