On Sundays in Imola he speaks Turkish. After the splendid victory in this morning’s Superpole Race, Toprak Razgatlioglu repeated his success by also winning Race 2. Luck was undoubtedly on his side, a crash by Alvaro Bautista on the first lap paved the way for his first triumph of the season in a long race (until now he had only won the Superpole Races).

However, you have to be good at taking advantage of favorable situations and the Yamaha rider didn’t let this opportunity slip away: “Finally! I’ve been waiting for this moment for a very long time, but in the end we did it!”, Toprak begins to the microphones of the press after his splendid victory in Race 2. The success comes by “ruining the plans” of Axel Bassani, who came close to the feat Today.

In fact, the Motocorsa rider had taken the lead of the race, but hadn’t reckoned with Razgatlioglu, who followed up to then launch the attack in the final stages. Strategy game for the Turkish rider who, after seeing Bautista’s crash, preferred not to take risks: “Today I was surprised by Alvaro’s crash, it was strange. Maybe he took the line too wide, because two laps later I had a similar situation and almost lost the bike, but I managed not to crash. When I saw that Alvaro crashed, I tried to ride alone, then Axel arrived and I tried to keep the rear tire and followed him”.

“With three laps to go, I passed him and set the pace. Ducati is very strong, Axel is also in good shape on the straight. He wears out the tires a lot in the race and pushes, so I decided to follow him and pass him in the end. I enjoyed the race, especially in the last three laps. I didn’t take any risks because this race was important to me. This weekend, the team did a great job, we managed to improve session after session, then this morning I felt much better. It wasn’t an easy weekend for anyone due to the heat, but we did a great job,” continues Razgatlioglu.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The success in Race 2 is undoubtedly a great satisfaction, however the taste of the victory in the Superpole Race is even sweeter because it arrived with his direct rival on the track: “This morning’s victory was more beautiful, because Alvaro is very strong and i beat it. I took him and when I saw that alla Piratella wasn’t strong I passed him. At the last corner I felt it really close to me, I braked very hard and it wasn’t easy to stop her. This victory at Imola is special for me, because after such a small gap I was finally able to pass and win”.

A not inconsiderable difficulty coefficient is given by the heat of these days, which has put the riders to the test. For this reason, Race Direction decided to shorten the second and final heat of the weekend by 4 laps, going from 19 to 15: “It was a good thing, but as far as tires are concerned, 19 or 15 laps aren’t a big difference.” . If Alvaro hadn’t crashed, victory would have been more difficult. Because he’s very strong, especially on the straight…but these are racing. 15 laps were good at least for the heat. Maybe I struggled more than others, because the Ducati is a simpler bike, you open the gas and it gives you acceleration”.

With Bautista’s zero, Razgatlioglu is getting closer to the championship thanks to today’s two victories. However he is still 70 points away from the top, an important gap but one that the Yamaha rider doesn’t give weight to: “70 points are still a lot, but the championship isn’t over. But I’m focused race by race as it was in 2021. I don’t know how many points I actually have, I don’t care because I focus on the races and try to win and have fun. We’ll see at the end of the season.”