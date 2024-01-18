The presentation of the official BMW team was one of the most anticipated and yesterday it did not disappoint expectations. The German manufacturer has officially presented its new spearhead, Toprak Razgatlioglu, who is also the great star of the Superbike World Championship. We had already seen the Turk in action with the M 1000 RR in the private tests in Portimao a month and a half ago, but yesterday the veils removed from the new BMW marked the officiality of the transition.

Now Razgatlioglu is ready to return to the track, where at the end of January he will compete with his opponents for the first time. “I'm always ready,” Razgatlioglu told worldsbk.com at the BMW presentation, referring to the tests at the end of the month. “I did three days of tests, but none were completely dry. Now I'm just waiting for next week, I my new bike is missing. Next week's tests will be very important, because I will see all the riders. I lapped alone, I didn't see other Superbike riders, I need riders, to fight, to see the lap times.”

In the tests scheduled in Portimao and Jerez, the Turk will also have the opportunity to continue to familiarize himself with his new bike, with which he had a first approach, but conditioned by not too kind weather: “In Portimao, the first time I I rode the bike, I was smiling on the straight, because the bike is very fast.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW, Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo Action BMW, Shaun Muir, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Principal, Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorspor

1 – 28 See also Milan, the stadium takes shape: the Manica project, the models, the times. It's a huge square Photo credit: BMW AG Chris Gonschor, Technical Director BMW Motorrad Motorsport

2 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, Team BMW Motorrad WorldSBK, Michael van der Mark, Team BMW Motorrad WorldSBK

3 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

4 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

5 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

6 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW

7 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW, Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo Action BMW

8 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Marc Bongers, Motorsport Director BMW Motorrad

9 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW

10 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo Action BMW, Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW

11 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

12 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW

13 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo BMW Action

14 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG See also MotoGP | Ducati: big party on December 15th at the Unipol Arena in Bologna Michael Galinski, Team Manager Bonovo action BMW Racing Team

15 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

16 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, Team BMW Motorrad WorldSBK, Michael van der Mark, Team BMW Motorrad WorldSBK

17 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW, Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo Action BMW

18 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

19 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW

20 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo BMW Action

21 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

22 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Shaun Muir, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Director

23 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo Action BMW, Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

24 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

25 – 28 Photo credit: BMW AG BMW M 1000 RR 2024

26 – 28 Photo by: BMW Motorsport See also Chilling soccer player injury in the Argentine league, video BMW M 1000 RR 2024

27 – 28 Photo by: BMW Motorsport BMW M 1000 RR 2024

28 – 28 Photo by: BMW Motorsport

However, the 2021 world champion believes there are some aspects to improve on the M 1000 RR. Overall, Toprak was satisfied with the bike, but focuses on areas, also considering his riding style: “We just need to improve some things, but we're not far away. We need more laps, more kilometers. When I was asked where to improve I definitely said electronics. But, in general, the bike is very good. Especially the engine braking is incredible, the bike stops. We just need to improve in some areas, for my style.”

Once the tests have been completed, we will fly to Australia, where the season will begin at the end of February. What will intrigue many will be to see what Razgatlioglu will be able to do right away. The Turk, however, is holding back his enthusiasm, even though he is aware that he can do well: “The first race will be a bit difficult. Phillip Island is always a complicated race because you have to keep the rear tyre. We'll see.”

Looking ahead, however, Razgatlioglu sees himself as competitive and capable of beating the most favourites: “BMW works every day and this is good. When I see BMW working, I also work even harder. If we work like this, I believe we can become world champions. I don't know if this year or next, but I think we're not far away.”