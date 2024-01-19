Last Wednesday, at the Motorradwelt in Berlin, BMW presented the teams and bikes that will compete in the 2024 World Superbike season. The interest was naturally directed towards the newcomer Toprak Razgatlioglu, who was loudly celebrated by the guests. We spoke exclusively to the Turkish driver in Berlin.

“No one believes in this bike and this brand. But I believe in BMW. I am convinced that the bike is really strong,” explains Razgatlioglu, who was able to test the M 1000 RR on three different circuits in December. “The first thing I understood was that the bike is very fast on the straights. If we can find a good set-up, then I think I can really enjoy riding it,” reflects Razgatlioglu. “When we have the engine braking under control, then we can fight.”

Photo by: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Scott Redding, Bonovo Action BMW, Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo Action BMW

Because Razgatlioglu is even more motivated after his visit to Berlin

Razgatlioglu enjoys great support from BMW sport. The visit to Berlin increased his motivation even more. “Many people believe in me. I saw how many Turkish employees there are in the plant. There were many Turks at the presentation. This motivates me a lot,” he comments. “I want to win the championship for these people. Maybe it won't be like that in 2024, but it will be like that in 2025,” Razgatlioglu says.

The 2024 season starts in just five weeks, so BMW doesn't have much time to make changes. Will the days of testing in Europe and those immediately preceding the season opener in Australia be sufficient? “The testing days in Europe will probably be a bit few,” thinks Razgatlioglu. “I have very experienced brand mates like Scott (Redding), Garrett (Gerloff) and Michael (van der Mark). I'm looking forward to working with them. Let's work together and win together.”

“BMW has also hired some very experienced testers,” said a delighted Razgatlioglu about the hiring of former Superbike world champion Sylvain Guintoli and former MotoGP rider Bradley Smith. “We have a really strong line-up. We are well positioned and we must be united,” said Razgatlioglu, who thinks like a team player: “When I win, I always say we won.”

Photo by: BMW AG Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team, Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Why Toprak is angry with Yamaha

Razgatlioglu is not on good terms with his former team, Yamaha. “It's not nice that Yamaha banned me from testing,” he explains. “We won the championship together, yet they prevented me from participating in my first test. As a result, in December I had to test in difficult conditions. But I will not forget this behavior of Yamaha”, underlines Razgatlioglu. “It's a great motivation for me. Yamaha stopped me from testing and that means I have to be at the front from the start. I'm looking forward to it.”

Yamaha has signed a strong successor, six-time world champion Jonathan Rea. The Northern Irishman was able to familiarize himself with the R1 during the two tests in Jerez. “Jonathan is a fast rider. He adapted quickly, but maybe he still needs some time,” recognizes Razgatlioglu. “Compared to me, however, he was able to test in better conditions. But I don't know if he will be stronger than last year.”

“Everyone at BMW believes in me. Now I have to prove something,” Razgatlioglu realises. However, for the moment he ignores his position in the general classification: “I'm focusing exclusively on race victories. It certainly won't be easy, but it's my goal.”