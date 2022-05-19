Estoril, land of revenge: this is how Toprak Razgatlioglu faces the third round of this Superbike season, which sees him in the run up. The first two stages showed a difficulty for the Yamaha rider in defending the world title, but Portugal will have to represent the real start of his 2022 for the reigning champion. Toprak has just returned from a round in Assen which ended with a bad taste in his mouth. after a contact with Jonathan Rea who put both out of the race in Sunday’s heat.

The episode obviously had repercussions also in the post-race, but by now Razgatlioglu leaves him behind and projects towards the Estoril round, where he arrives as a pursuer. The Turk has not yet found success this year, always having to be content with staying behind Rea and Alvaro Bautista, world leader. However, Toprak is determined to change this, considering we are still in early 2022.

“The interval between races was very long and now I really want to get back to racing. I trained a lot at home in Turkey and now I feel ready for Estoril. Assen was disappointing, but it is better to forget it and look forward. Estoril is a track that I really like and in the past we have had some good battles, and also some good results for Yamaha, in 2020 the podium was all Yamaha! Now, this weekend, the goal is to win again. I’m ready. “

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After having performed well in Assen, Andrea Locatelli also can’t wait to get back on track to be able to confirm the excellent results of the Netherlands. In Portugal the Bergamo rider will try to replicate the podium of three weeks ago and is satisfied with the work done on his bike: “We are finally back on track! The break between Assen and Estoril was long, but I’m also happy because after the podium I was able to continue working to prepare myself at home with training and physical preparation. Also, I talked a lot with Andrew and Christian to improve the bike and electronics settings for my R1 ”.

“Now that we have more information and data from 2022, we will continue to work to improve in Estoril. This is a good track for us, last year was only the second race weekend of my Superbike career and we finished in the top 5. The goal is to get off to a good start on Friday because it is important to prepare well for the races. I will try to push in Race 1, because it is also important to get a good result to be able to stay with the leading group again in Race 2. I am ready and I feel confident for this weekend. “