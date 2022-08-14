Toprak Razgatlioglu will race with Yamaha in the Superbike World Championship again next year. This became clear after MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo announced the renewal of his contract with the Iwata manufacturer, but it is unclear how Razgatlioglu will continue after 2023.

The contract with Yamaha expires. Manager Kenan Sofuoglu has already announced that he is in talks with other manufacturers. Is there a possibility in MotoGP for Razgatlioglu in the official Yamaha team or will the Turk change his brand?

Having the reigning SBK champion for another year was good news for Yamaha SBK team manager Paul Denning. “To be honest, I never expected it to change,” Denning admits in an exclusive interview with Motorsport-Total.com.

Yamaha cannot offer Toprak Razgatlioglu a place in MotoGP

“Yamaha is a very loyal company. Franco Morbidelli has a contract, even though he struggled a lot this year. In the past he won some races with Yamaha and got on the podium. He was a top rider,” commented Paul Denning, who is not impressed by the discussion about a Yamaha customer team.

However, a spot on an unofficial team was never in question for Toprak Razgatlioglu and manager Kenan Sofuoglu. “What I learned from Kenan and Toprak is that they do not tell lies. Never! If they say that there is interest in MotoGP but only an official team is possible, that is not a tactic. It is not a game”, explains Paolo Denning. .

“They are not interested in another team and would prefer to stay here. When it became clear that Yamaha had signed the two riders for the works team, there were no more questions”, describes the situation the Yamaha SBK team manager.

What happens after the 2023 World SBK season?

Razgatlioglu will drive an official R1 again next year. “It is absolutely fantastic for us as a team to have him back on the bike next year, but I don’t know what opportunities he will have in 2024,” reflects Paul Denning.

“From the end of 2023 he will be a free rider and will be able to do whatever he wants. Maybe another MotoGP manufacturer will knock on the door,” said Paul Denning. According to the Yamaha team manager, further tests with the MotoGP bike would be a start to maintaining the exceptional talent at Iwata.

“I hope that in the next year he will have more opportunities to show his talent on the M1. Maybe then he will be a candidate for the factory Yamaha team in the 2024 season,” Denning notes and welcomes the strategy, another year in the production derivatives: ” For him it’s better this way because he is enjoying World Superbike and will have more opportunities at the end of 2023 “.