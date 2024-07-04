The World Superbike break has not helped Toprak Razgatlioglu, who crashed during training. The BMW rider has suffered several bruises on his right leg and this will prevent him from taking part in the BMW Motorrad Days scheduled for this weekend.

The promotional event will be held from July 5 to 7 in Munich, but will see the absence of the leading rider of the production-derived world championship. Toprak will in fact have to focus on recovery, which will have to be effective and rapid in view of the races scheduled for this month. In a calendar that has seen the first four races spread over five months, now comes a double.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Not the best time for Toprak to get hurt: next week, in fact, there is the Donington round, followed by the Most. The accident happened right at the same time as the first of the three double-headers that the calendar presents this year. However, in anticipation of the commitment required in the next two weeks, Razgatlioglu is trying to recover as quickly as possible.

BMW itself confirmed this, announcing the cancellation of the Motorrad Days and reassuring about the treatment the Turkish rider is undergoing to get back on track in top form: “Toprak had a fall in training this week, which prevents him from participating in the Motorrad Days. He is now focusing on recovery, a week after the double at Donington and Most. He had some serious bruises on his right leg and is now receiving treatment”.