There’s no two without three for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who left nothing but crumbs to his opponents. The Turk was the absolute dominator at Donington, from Friday to Sunday he never left the first position and also in Race 2 he won with a good 8 seconds of advantage over Nicolò Bulega, second also on Sunday afternoon.

For Razgatlioglu, this is the second consecutive hat-trick and the seventh win in a row this year. Thus, the Turkish rider further increases his lead in the championship, flying to 241 points, a good 41 points over the second, Nicolò Bulega. With a solid English round, the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider overtakes his teammate and jumps into second place in the championship thanks to the second place in Race 2.

Despite a significant gap, Bulega confirms himself as the “best of the rest” in the final heat of the weekend and precedes an equally competitive Alex Lowes, on the podium with the official Kawasaki. Great home round for the British rider, who conquers the second podium of the weekend and gains some precious points that allow him to get closer to Alvaro Bautista in the championship.

The reigning world champion did not have his best round this year: in difficulty since Friday, Bautista fell on the sighting lap and there were moments of excitement on the grid to fix the bike before the start. In Race 2, the Spaniard did not hold back and, between overtaking and great brawls, he conquered the fifth position. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati standard bearer failed to enter the fight for the podium, but fought to collect precious points, despite losing a position in the championship to his teammate.

Ahead of Bautista we find Scott Redding, who concludes his home weekend with a fourth position that confirms his good feelings. The Bonovo rider is the best of the independents in fourth position and precedes Danilo Petrucci in the fight of the independent teams. The Terni rider of the Barni team is sixth after having had the better of the Yamaha duo. Seventh Andrea Locatelli, while Jonathan Rea is only eighth in Race 2 after the third position in the Superpole race.

Dominique Aegerter and Axel Bassani closed the top 10, with the latter recovering from his Sunday morning crash. Not a satisfactory Race 2 for the other Italians: Michael Ruben Rinaldi was only 17th, while Andrea Iannone returned to the pits due to pain in his right forearm. Even before stopping, however, the Goeleven team rider was not excelling and was riding in the backup group.

Eleventh position for Remy Gardner, while Michael van der Mark does not go beyond 12th place with the other official BMW and precedes Garrett Gerloff, 13th with the M 1000 RR of the Bonovo team. Then follow the two Hondas, with Iker Lecuona 14th ahead of Xavi Vierge, 15th. Great effort for Sam Lowes, who finds himself in the rear and closes Race 2 in 16th position.