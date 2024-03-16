The Barcelona tests bear the signature of Nicolò Bulega, but the rider who came closest to dominating the two days of testing is Toprak Razgatlioglu, who came close to the top of the rankings aboard the M 1000 RR. The Turk was the only one to undermine the Ducati standard bearer, remaining at 27 thousandths and going under the track record.

The 2021 world champion's adaptation to the Monaco manufacturer's bike seems to be progressing very well, with which he has managed to become a dangerous opponent for Bulega. He almost managed to take first place in the standings on the final day of testing, but as we know, the stopwatch is not the focus of the tests, and at BMW there is satisfaction.

“It was a good fast lap, I was very close to first position,” says Razgatlioglu in reference to the time below the track record which allowed him to get closer to Bulega. “Overall I am very satisfied. Today we worked on the grip at the rear, then we did a short race simulation of 11 laps in which I always lapped in 1'41. On the last lap I used the old swingarm but with a different shock absorber, and new forks on the front, we tested many components today ”.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“In the end I put on two Q tires and on the second attempt I ran better. I am satisfied and so is the team, we found the grip that we lacked on Day 1 and now we are ready for the race”, continued Razgatligolu, who considers himself prepared for the Barcelona round, which will take place next week.

Finally, Razgatlioglu comments on the splendid performance of Nicolò Bulega, who makes his debut in Superbike this year but already seems like an experienced rider. Experience is certainly lacking, but not talent, which the Turk praises: “When I arrived in Superbike, I had no experience, I had only ridden in the Superstock 600 and 1000, furthermore I had ridden a Kawasaki, not a Ducati”.

“Nicolò is in a lucky position and is also very fast. With another bike it wouldn't be so easy to ride like this, but on the Ducati he is extraordinary. Of course, Michael Ruben Rinaldi has been riding that bike for years and Nicolò is already very fast as a novice. I'm happy to have another driver to fight with,” concludes the BMW representative, who seems to have found a tough nut to fight against in the 2024 season.