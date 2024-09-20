Toprak Razgatlioglu’s World Championship title, which was thought to be a sure thing, is in serious jeopardy. BMW will be without its star rider for the Cremona round of the Superbike World Championship. The championship leader will miss the ninth round of the season due to the injury he suffered at Magny-Cours. Markus Reiterberger will take over the #54 BMW in Cremona and the Munich-based manufacturer has provided an update on the situation ahead of the start of the weekend.

“It’s been a crazy few weeks for all of us,” begins Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorsport. The weekend before Magny-Cours, there was still optimism that Razgatlioglu would be able to race again in Cremona. Manager Kenan Sofuoglu had said that his protégé would be back 100 percent.” However, Sofuoglu’s assessment of the situation was too optimistic. BMW was also hoping to see Razgatlioglu back in action. “We thought everything would be fine here. But as long as there’s still air in the system, the doctors won’t give the all-clear.”

Razgatlioglu has spent the last few days in Italy and Austria receiving treatment. “He should not fly at the moment,” the BMW manager notes. “Toprak is a very active person. But the pneumothorax problem requires him to rest. He cannot train and has to rest, which certainly does not make him happy.”

The Superbike season continues next weekend at Aragon. By then, Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega could already be the new leader of the world championship. The Italian is currently 55 points behind in the championship. With a maximum of 62 points up for grabs each weekend, Bulega has the chance to overtake Toprak already in Cremona.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo credit: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

BMW hopes for comeback in Aragon, but…

How long will Razgatlioglu have to take a break? “Our goal is for him to be fit again for Aragon. But it’s too early to say,” explains Sven Blusch, referring to the pneumothorax problem. The length of recovery cannot be calculated. “We have to evaluate it day by day,” says the BMW manager.

The fact is that the lung injury must be fully healed before Razgatlioglu can take part in races again. “Toprak will not be able to race as long as he has this pneumothorax problem,” confirms Sven Blusch.

“It’s a really difficult situation, because he has no pain. He feels mentally ready to race. But the doctors agree that it’s too dangerous,” notes the BMW race director, adding: “If he has another fall, it could be fatal. In that case, the lung could collapse. The doctors agree on this: it’s too early.”

Fall of Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Is the stock that BMW thought was safe slipping through its fingers?

Is BMW worried about the title it thought it had won? “If Toprak doesn’t come back in Aragon, it will certainly be difficult. Bulega is doing a great job this year,” says Blusch, praising the work of the Superbike rookie. The BMW manager rules out a risky return for Razgatlioglu. “Health always comes first,” he clarifies.

Is there a risk that the season is over? “Not yet. At the moment we have to hope for the best,” says a confident Sven Blusch. Razgatlioglu is currently undergoing treatment at a Red Bull center in Austria. According to BMW, the Turk will find ideal conditions there to continue his recovery.