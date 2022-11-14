Both Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu showed up at the penultimate round of the 2022 season with the faint hope of undermining Alvaro Bautista, who had emerged as the dominant force among the “big three” after the summer break. The Kawasaki rider was definitively eliminated from the contest after finishing Race 1 in Mandalika behind the Spaniard, while three victories were not enough for the Yamaha rider to prevent the Ducati rider from taking the crown one round early in Race 2.

“Congratulations to Bautista and Ducati, they have really been the benchmark this year,” Rea said. “They dominated the races and for us it is a good point of reference to face the winter and try to improve. He had a really good year, he was in control of the situation. He felt comfortable with the bike. You are never happy if someone beats you, but I respect, I know how it feels and how hard you have to work on the side of the drivers, on the side of the team. These are no small things, so congratulations “.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The conquest of the title by Bautista comes in a winless period for Rea, who has not reached the top step of the podium since the Estoril round in May. “Of course, to win a championship you have to win races, and we weren’t able to do it in this second part of the season,” added the Kawasaki rider. “We have to improve, it’s not ideal for us to be in this situation, but it’s our reality and we have to face it. The championship has never really been in the balance in the last few races.”

Razgatlioglu scored his second hat-trick of the season at Mandalika, the scene of his 2021 triumph, the second time he has done so this season after the Donington Park race in July. “We are fighting in every race and we lost the championship, but I did my best, I got three wins again and that’s good for me,” said the Turkish rider.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I am very happy for him and also for Ducati, which wins after many years. I remember this day, my title victory, last year. I saw that Alvaro also wore a golden celebratory suit, I saw that it was a lot similar to my suit! “.

Razgatlioglu also described Mandalika’s weekend as his “last chance” of the year to win all three races in one weekend, as he expects Bautista to be stronger at Phillip Island, the final round of the season scheduled for this end. week: “Alvaro and Ducati are very strong on this track and it could be like in Catalunya, with him doing a solo race. So I’m very happy to have won three wins in Indonesia and we’ll see what happens at Phillip Island.”