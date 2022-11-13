The Sunday of races in Mandalika begins in the sign of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who has no intention of giving up the scepter so easily and also imposes himself in the Superpole Race, closing the gap of 6 points in the general. The reigning world champion wins the short heat by force, imposing himself on a reinvigorated Jonathan Rea, who tries to fight until the end but is satisfied with a second place. The Northern Irishman from Kawasaki tries on several occasions to get in front and dictate the pace, but the Yamaha standard bearer does not let himself be taken by surprise and always comes back in front of everyone.

With the triumph of the Superpole Race, Razgatlioglu still postpones the party of Alvaro Bautista, very aggressive in the early stages of the race but then fourth at the finish. The Ducati rider is still firmly in command with 71 points over the Turkish, but he still can’t celebrate because he remains at the foot of the podium, even behind an excellent Andrea Locatelli. With the third place of the Bergamo rider, Yamaha boasts a splendid top 3 and Locatelli thus hits his first podium of the season.

As we saw last year, Toprak and Johnny seem to make a difference on all the others, having a gap of five tenths and almost two seconds on the rest of the pursuers, first of all Locatelli, third in front of a very combative Bautista but also accountant. With the fourth position of the Indonesian morning, the Spaniard moves to 533 points but with a slightly smaller gap from Razgatlioglu.

The one who can celebrate is Axel Bassani: fifth place is enough for Motocorsa to win the title as best independent rider, thus mocking Garrett Gerloff, who is only 13th at the finish. Bassani manages to get the better of Alex Lowes, initially fighting for the top positions but then backward up to seventh place. The British Kawasaki also remains behind a reinvigorated Scott Redding, sixth with BMW. Good performance by the German manufacturer, which puts both bikes in the top 10 with Michael van der Mark tenth.

An uphill Sunday for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who fails to go beyond eighth place in the Superpole Race. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider from Romagna precedes Xavi Vierge, ninth with the only official Honda left in the race.