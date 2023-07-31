The Spaniard from Ducati secured his second consecutive world title, the Turkish betrayed by the rear tyre, the Italian manufacturer good… at admitting the mistake. Sbk 2023 is confirmed as a worthy show

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

The spectacular crash of Toprak Razgatlioglu in the lead on lap 16 of Race 2 at Most with Bautista in his slipstream was not caused by an error due to excessive enthusiasm by the Turkish rider but by a problem with the rear tire of his Yamaha. To trigger the terrible highside it was a sudden loss of pressure from the new C0567 Pirelli equipped with the same compound as the SC1 but with a more robust structure. A mockery for Toprak and Yamaha. This fall, resulting in zero points for Toprak, may have definitively closed the game for the Sbk 2023 world title, with the ever-tame Alvaro Bautista (18th win of the season and win number 50 in Sbk) now +74 points over Razgatlioglu with only four races to go, actually 12 rounds.

pirelli mistakes and merits — Only bad luck, therefore, deprived Razgatlioglu of his second consecutive success over the weekend on a tough circuit like that of Most and, consequently, as mentioned, reduced his hopes for the title to a flicker. But Bautista doesn't steal anything, neither the race victory nor the possible encore of the world title: a quality rider, capable of managing himself both when he takes flight with his Ducati from start to finish and when, for various reasons, he has to limit himself to handle more difficult situations, such as that of Most. In racing, those who make mistakes usually hardly admit it. Hats off, therefore, to Pirelli which immediately and clearly took responsibility for what happened. "In Race 2 Superbike, with the new rear specification C0567, we registered three cases of blisters: Rea, Gardner and Razgatlioglu" – admitted Giorgio Barbier, director of Racing Moto of the Italian multinational. "For the first two, the blisters were very small and didn't affect the performance and the race result. In Razgatlioglu's case, the tire had two more marked blisters and the telemetry data showed a sudden deflation of the tyre. Even if the Yamaha rider's race pace was extremely high, the tires of all the other riders show no signs of stress or wear. It is clear that episodes of this type must not happen. So we will take care of analyzing the three rear tires that have blisters in the laboratory to understand what could have triggered them".

and then petrucci — Returning to the race-show, in addition to highlighting the great and spectacular comeback by Danilo Petrucci with the final overtaking of Giotto on Jonathan Rea and a second place to frame, it is the lap times that enhance the performance of Bautista and Razgatlioglu. Bautista's pace is extraordinary as he always laps at 1'32", excluding the first lap (1'37″605) and the last (1'33″573). He laps under 1'32″1 five times: he even sets his two fastest laps towards the end of the race, without Razgatlioglu's "disturbance" anymore: 1'32″035 (his lap record) on lap 19 and 1 '32″047 on lap 20. Times that speak for themselves. Razgatlioglu is no less, indeed! In the fifth lap: 1'31″951. A truly great lap that says a lot about the handle of the Turkish champion. In his 16 laps, excluding the first lap, Toprak is a hammer, always on the low 32″, even (beyond the lap record 1'31″951 on the fifth lap) still under 1'32" in his last lap, the 16th: 1'31″991 against Bautista's 1'32″334 done in the same round. And the others ? Petrucci set his fastest lap on lap 10 (1'32″183), Rea on lap 2 (1'32″038), Bassani on lap 22 (1'32″116), Rinaldi on lap 4 (1'32 "159); Gardner in fourth (1'32″220), Locatelli in third (1'32″638). Top speeds deserve a mention.

always ducati — By eye, especially in front of the TV, the Ducatis seem to be the fastest bikes on the straight. In reality this is only relatively true. The fastest Ducati was that of Bassani (303.3), then those of Oettl (301.6 Kmh), Bautista (300.0 Kmh) of Petrucci and Rinaldi (300.8 Kmh). The fastest bike ever was Vierge’s Honda (304.2) followed by Lecuona’s Honda (303.3), the same speed as Bassani’s Ducati. 296.8 Kmh for the Yamahas of Razgatlioglu (sixteenth speed) and Gardner (seventeenth speed) and 293.6 Kmh (eighteenth) for Rea’s Kawasaki against the 298.4 Kmh of Lowes’ Kawasaki (eleventh). And the BMWs? 299.2 Kmh for Van der Mark (eighth speed) and for Redding (ninth); 297.6 for Gerloff (thirteenth); 298.4 for Bazz (twelfth). 14th speed for Locatelli’s Yamaha: 297.6 Kmh. The rest is in the record. Nice race. Nice championship.