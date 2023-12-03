The wait has been long, but it’s finally over: tomorrow Toprak Razgatlioglu will test the BMW. Yamaha had banned the Turk from riding the M1000RR in the Jerez tests at the end of November, therefore the 2021 world champion’s 2024 season begins on 4 December in Portimao, where the Monaco manufacturer will carry out a day of testing and then travel to Jerez, where he will two more days of rehearsals.

An early Christmas for Toprak, who will have his first taste of the BMW on the Portuguese track and will be able to begin the comparison with the Yamaha. Two different bikes, a new project and a leap into the unknown for the Turk, who will put himself to the test tomorrow together with teammate Michael van der Mark. The two will tour in the Algarve and will return to sharing the garage after having already been companions during the Yamaha era.

After just one day of testing in Portimao, the whole team will move to Jerez de la Frontera for another two days of testing. On the Andalusian track, BMW will ride on both December 5th and 6th, continuing the adaptation process between Razgatlioglu and the M1000RR. The track in the south of Spain is one of the chosen destinations not only for the climate, but also because it will be possible to have a similar reference to that of the rivals, who have already tested here at the end of November.

Not just BMW: on the occasion of the test organized by the German manufacturer, the two representatives of the HRC team will also take to the track. In fact, we will see both Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, confirmed with Honda for next season and ready to carry out two days of testing aboard the 2024 bike. Also watch out for Sam Lowes, present with the Marc VDS team. The Briton will have his first taste of Ducati and Superbike on the Andalusian track and will thus prepare for his debut season in production derivatives.