Two weeks after the start of the European season, the Superbike world championship is back in action for the fourth round of 2023. The factory-derived paddock stops in Barcelona, ​​where the challenge for the title is renewed, with Alvaro Bautista ready to confirm his leadership on the home track (here the details on the conference he will hold on Thursday).

Also for the Catalan weekend, Pirelli arrives ready and reveals the allocation of teams and drivers, who will be able to choose from the different compounds that the tire supplier will give. At Montmelo, however, it will introduce a great novelty: for the first time ever, Pirelli will bring a front SC0 soft compound solution. Before this weekend, this type of compound had only been seen on the rear, while the front is also making its début in this round, with the aim of making it standard starting next year.

In addition to this novelty, the Superbike riders will have the medium SC1 available at the front and the hard SC2, in the amount of 8 pieces per rider for each compound, for the first time the riders will also have a front SC0 available, i.e. a soft compound solution that should offer a high level of grip at the front so as to balance that guaranteed by the softer solutions at the rear. The Barcelona circuit can be particularly demanding for the fronts because it is very technical, with wide and fast corners, straights and various ups and downs and very sharp braking, such as the one at the first braking point after the long straight to the finish line.

As for the rear, however, the solutions seen in action at Assen were confirmed, with the standard super soft SCX and the development SCX-A (specification B0800) to continue the direct comparison between the two options. To these two is added the soft SC0 and, only for Superpole and Superpole Race, the extra soft SCQ.

Giorgio Barbier states: “In Barcelona we will witness what, in its way, can be considered as a historic debut in these 20 years of Pirelli in Superbike: for the first time ever, there will be a DIABLO Superbike available to WorldSBK riders SC0 soft compound also on the front. After expanding the range in the past seasons with the introduction of rear solutions in soft compounds, such as the SCX in 2020 and the SCQ in 2022, and having worked on the new front SC1 and SC2, we now decided it was time to complete the range also working on a front in soft SC0 compound that was able to balance the high level of grip offered by the new soft solutions introduced for the rear axle”.

“The riders have already had the opportunity to test this new front solution, in specification B1148, in the winter tests and in those held in Barcelona at the end of March but this will be the first time ever that they will have it available on a race weekend . The goal, in line with our philosophy of making the tires used in World Superbike available to all motorcyclists, is to develop this SC0 during the season and then make it a standard solution, therefore purchasable on the market, in 2024 ”, he concludes.