The Superbike season has restarted and it did so, as usual, from Australia. The peculiarity of the 2024 calendar is the presence of only the Phillip Island round as a non-European event, a situation that has made many turn up their noses. However, it seems that the calendar is destined to change again, because the round in Hungary could be at risk.

Balaton Park, a brand new facility on the outskirts of Budapest, is going through a moment of economic crisis and this is endangering the Superbike event, scheduled for the end of August. The facility, which is privately owned and not state-owned, appears not to receive adequate government support to host the event.

Balaton Park Photo by: Balaton Park

Therefore, Superbike may have to wait a little longer before returning to Hungary, where it has been missing for 34 years. In case of cancellation of the round at Balaton Park, Spain or Germany would be ready to take over, the latter with the Hockenheim or Oschersleben circuits. Germans' interest in production derivatives has become more important in recent times, thanks to BMW's investments and results.

There is no certainty about a possible plan B, but what is certain is that the hypothetical cancellation of the Superbike round at Balaton Park would also raise several questions about the Hungarian Grand Prix, the MotoGP reserve event. These weeks will be crucial to know if the series derivatives will return to Hungary or if the calendar will change again.