New season, new project, new rider: BMW renews itself this year in Superbike and does so by focusing on the star of the championship, Toprak Razgatlioglu. The pairing between the Turk and the House of Monaco is one of the most anticipated this year and today it is officially presented. After the first tests in Portimao, BMW unveils the M1000RR, the weapon with which it will try to return to the top in 2024.

The setting for the event is Berlin, where Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark have finally revealed the bike with which they will race in the Superbike World Championship, also accompanied by the duo from the Bonovo team, formed by Scott Redding and Garrett Gerloff. Full lineup for BMW, showing its army called to fight for the top positions.

Considered one of the most fearsome opponents, Razgatlioglu will be the only rookie on the M1000RR, thus wearing new colours. In fact, the motorbike itself presents the classic livery with the BMW colours, white, light blue and red, with black as the dominant colour. Imposing, almost in MotoGP style, with the wings that we are now used to seeing in the prototypes and which are slowly making more and more space also in the production derivatives.

Photo by: BMW Motorsport BMW M 1000 RR 2024

Instead, it stands out whiter in the M1000 RR of the Bonovo team, a satellite formation that presents itself jointly. Different colors, but the same aggressive line for the bikes that come with the characteristic “downward” fairing, a peculiarity that differentiates it from the other bikes on the grid. Winning choice? To find out, all we have to do is wait for the start of the season, scheduled for the end of February in Australia. Before starting with the new championship, we will be able to see all four BMW drivers in action in Portimao, during the collective tests.