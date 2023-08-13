The engines are off for the summer break, but the Superbike World Championship market is more heated than ever and rumors are raging, amidst confirmations, news and uncertainties. Next season’s grid is taking shape more and more, yet the movement of some “pawns” leaves room for hypotheses and doubts.

Alvaro Bautista is not uncertain about his future: the reigning world champion already announced his renewal with Ducati in the early stages of this season and will also race with the Aruba team’s Panigale V4R in 2024. Launched towards his second world title, the Spaniard is ready to become a wild card in MotoGP (he will race at Sepang) but with maximum concentration on production derivatives.

There were MotoGP tests also for Toprak Razgatlioglu, who had carried out a test with Yamaha and then decided not only to stay in Superbike, but to change his tunic. In fact, surprisingly, the Turkish driver announced a move to BMW for next season. It will therefore be interesting to understand how competitive he will be with the M1000RR R and if even in 2024 he can be Bautista’s direct opponent in the race for the title. Difficult choice for Toprak, who leaves a motorcycle with which he won the world championship in 2021 and which now allows him to be second in the standings to get on a motorcycle that is currently showing more difficulty in being competitive.

New arrivals and renewals: confirmed for 2024

For one rider who goes, there is another who stays: Yamaha lets Toprak Razgatlioglu go, but in 2024 he will be able to count on Andrea Locatelli, who has been in the official line-up since 2021 and has also been confirmed for next season. The rider from Bergamo has shown great growth this year, which has translated into renewed trust with the Iwata manufacturer. It’s not yet clear who his teammate will be, but Dominique Aegerter’s renewal with Yamaha was announced less than 48 hours ago. Factory contract for the Swiss, who in all probability remains in GRT, but the destination is still to be defined.

Alex Lowes, on the other hand, knows very well what his destination is: confident already from the first round that he will stay with Kawasaki, the British rider confirmed the renewal with the Akashi structure on the eve of his home round at Donington. For the fourth consecutive year, Alex will wear the Kawasaki colours, of which he has not yet been the tip due to the (sometimes cumbersome) presence of Jonathan Rea. In 2024, Lowes will share the starting grid with his brother Sam, who has announced the move from Moto2 to Superbike with the Marc VDS team, with a debut for both in the production-derived world championship.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

BMW: five riders for four motorcycles

They have not yet been made official, but others confirmed for 2024 are all four BMW drivers. This is where the market starts to go crazy. If the Monaco manufacturer intends to continue with all its line-up plus Toprak Razgatlioglu, what will be the fate of one of them? At the moment BMW has four bikes on the grid, but for 2024 there will be five riders under contract. Here comes the name of Manuel Puccetti.

It’s no longer a secret that the owner of the eponymous team is no longer satisfied with Kawasaki. The ZX10RR that the Puccetti team has now seems to be no longer up to the rival bikes, so the idea is to change the scene. The rumors that chase each other initially gave the team close to Ducati, to then get to talk about BMW. This would lead to a solution to the problem of having five riders and four bikes, with one of the standard-bearers ready to move to the Puccetti team.

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Rea under contract with Kawasaki. Yes but…

The dissatisfaction of the Puccetti team is a reflection of the technical gap from which Kawasaki suffers, which is unable to be competitive even with its spearhead. Jonathan Rea scored his first success of the year at Most in Race 1, scoring just one win so far. Strange to say for the champion of the Superbike world championship, the most successful man in the category. The Northern Irishman signed a two-year deal last year that binds him to the “Verdona” until the end of 2024, but all is not so rosy.

In fact, the rumors of a probable transfer of Rea to Yamaha are becoming more and more insistent. The Iwata team is looking for a striker who can replace Toprak and fill the hole the Turkish player has left. Who can fill the void but Rea? Easy to say, less to realize. The six-time world champion is still tied to Kawasaki on paper, but there are even those who speculate that this could be the champion’s last season. Many rumors, no confirmation. Only time will clarify what the choices of Rea and Kawasaki will be.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iannone, Goeleven’s big shot

At the end of this season, the disqualification of Andrea Iannone ends, who was forced to remain “in the pits” due to the WADA decision after being found positive for doping. The rider from Vasto restarts from Superbike, where he will make his debut astride the Panigale V4R of team Goeleven. The team led by Gianni Ramello is preparing to announce the big deal: it’s not yet official, but by now the rumors signaling The Maniac’s arrival in the production derivatives are getting stronger, where he would form a couple with Philipp Oettl if the team decided to opt for two motorcycles.

Instead, Barni remains at one point, keeping Danilo Petrucci with him. If initially it was thought that the rider from Terni could return to the Dakar following an unconvincing Superbike debut, now the good results have made him find motivation. Only one bike also for Motocorsa, which could reconfirm Axel Bassani, even if there are neither confirmations nor denials from both sides and at the moment everything is silent.

Rinaldi and Bulega: Ducati derby for the official saddle

And Michael Ruben Rinaldi? The Romagnolo has not yet given any news about his future and maintains a certain reserve. There is no news from Aruba either, yet even in this case the pilot market is booming. If you look at Supersport, Nicolò Bulega is doing well and is ready to move to Superbike. The Aruba rider in the 600 class could move directly to the official team, thus undermining Rinaldi and forcing him to look for an accommodation.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Danilo Petrucci, Barni Racing Team, Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP, who comes and who goes

The Superbike travels in parallel with the MotoGP, from which the riders have always arrived and where they have always arrived. This year too is no different. Having discarded the Toprak Razgatlioglu hypothesis, other decidedly important names appear. Johann Zarco is a pawn on the market in the premier class but also in Superbike, where many have placed him in the official Ducati team.

However, even in this case there would be more riders than bikes, so it would be a remote option. On the other hand, Iker Lecuona, now a Honda man and already present this year to replace several riders, seems ready to return to MotoGP. At the beginning of the year he competed in a few races in place of Marc Marquez in the official team, before moving to Joan Mir’s garage side. At Silverstone he replaced the injured Alex Rins in the LCR team and will also be in Lucio Cecchinello’s garage in Austria. Ready for a return to the premier class with LCR in place of the departing Rins?

There are many questions that are heating up the summer of the Superbike world championship, but only the return to the track and the official announcements will give us the answers, giving us a foretaste of the spectacle that the production derivatives will offer in 2024.