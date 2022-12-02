The two days of testing in Jerez for Kawasaki and BMW proved to be less useful than expected, due to the rain which affected the work programme. If on Day 1 hardly anyone lapped except for Scott Redding, on the second and final day of testing we saw a little more activity on the track, with the two official standard-bearers leaving the pits for a few laps.

The rain that fell yesterday had left the asphalt wet, so during the morning we saw the replay of Day 1, with only the British BMW lapping. Only after the lunch break, in improved conditions compared to the morning, did the two Kawasaki riders and Tom Sykes show up. Jonathan Rea immediately slipped half a second over his compatriot from BMW, hoisting himself to the top of the timesheets and not leaving it until the end of the day.

Jonathan Rea therefore concluded the Jerez tests on top, after signing a 1’39″911 in the afternoon session. The six-times world champion placed himself ahead of Redding in the best of his 50 completed laps, while the BMW driver was the one who completed the most laps, 91. As the track improved, Redding also closed in on Rea, going on to end the day with a gap of 193 thousandths.

Behind them we find Alex Lowes, who also did 50 laps in the afternoon alone. The Briton used the same strategy as his teammate, going on track after the lunch break and, in fact, riding half a day after the cancellation of Day 1 and today’s stop. Rounding out the group is Tom Sykes, who was finally able to test the Puccetti team’s ZX-10RR.

The former world champion is back on the bike with which he won the Superbike title in 2013, starting from the independent team led by Manuel Puccetti. If we couldn’t see him in action yesterday, today afternoon he completed 35 laps, the best of which brought him to fourth place, behind Alex Lowes.