One of the great protagonists of the rider market is certainly Toprak Razgatlioglu, who just last week announced his farewell to Yamaha at the end of this season to join BMW in 2024. The Turkish rider will wear the colors of the Munich manufacturer, embracing a new project and taking a leap in the dark which, however, offers him a new challenge.

“After four years, I needed a new challenge,” said the 2021 champion at a press conference held in Misano on Thursday of the Romagna round. “It wasn’t easy to leave Yamaha, but I believed in this project and I made this choice”. It is a calm and determined Toprak that leans towards BMW. However, there is still a season to be played on the saddle of the R1 to round off a journey full of satisfactions.

However, Razgatlioglu will have to wait some time before getting on the BMW M1000RR, because Yamaha has forbidden him to test it in the first post-season tests. In fact, the Iwata manufacturer has decided to enforce the contract until November 30th. A choice that amazes Kenan Sofuoglu, manager of Toprak who expresses his disappointment with the choice of Yamaha to worldsbk.com.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Kenan Sofuoglu Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Yamaha didn’t allow us to carry out the first tests,” says Sofuoglu. “In the World Superbike paddock, normally each team allows riders to ride after the last race, but Yamaha didn’t give us the green light to get on the bike after the last race. Toprak really wants to get on the BMW. I think the team will prepare a great test program for Toprak.”

Despite the delay with which Razgatlioglu will begin to familiarize himself with BMW, Sofuoglu is convinced that his protégé can manage to achieve good results: “I don’t think it will take long before Toprak understands the bike and starts getting good results. Maybe next year, around this time, we’ll have our first podium. As for the win, we have to see, but I can tell that Toprak will start with BMW with a podium opportunity. Maybe he will win, but we will have to see later. I’m sure”.