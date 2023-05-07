The Superbike adventure is decidedly troubled for Danilo Petrucci, who continues to be in trouble astride the Barni team’s Ducati. In Barcelona, ​​the rider from Terni continued his adaptation to the four-cylinder, but Saturday’s race, already uphill, ended with a disqualification.

In fact, late yesterday evening, the Race Direction communicated the exclusion from Race 1 for Danilo Petrucci, explaining that at the weigh-in he was found without the chest protector that is worn under his suit. No further explanations were given, but what is certain is that Petrux he does not collect the points conquered in the first heat, which he finished in 11th position.

Danilo Petrucci, Barni Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

All to be redone for the Barni rider, who will take to the track today for the Superpole Race and Race 2, which he will use to redeem himself from the disappointment of Saturday. Petrucci will start from the 11th spot on the grid and will try to grab the top 10 on a track that is well suited to the characteristics of the Panigale V4R.

There won’t even be much time to reflect on what happened, once he has crossed the finish line in Race 2, it will already be time for Petrucci to project himself towards next weekend, where he will fly to Le Mans to compete in the French Grand Prix. There he will return to ride a MotoGP bike, specifically the factory Ducati, to replace the injured Enea Bastianini.