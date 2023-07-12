Sometimes they come back! With the return to the Imola calendar, Roberto Tamburini is also back on track: the Italian rider was called by the MIE Honda team to replace Hafizh Syahrin, who was injured while preparing for the Suzuka 8 Hours. In fact, the Malaysian rider crashed during the tests, suffering a compound fracture of the C6 vertebra. Luckily he didn’t suffer any neurological damage, but he’s obviously unfit for the Imola round.

Tamburini will therefore be operating on the Santerno track, who already took part in the European rounds of the Superbike world championship last year on the Yamaha of the MotoXRacing team. However, it won’t be a debut for the Italian rider, who in 2015 at Imola had won at the CIV and conquered three podiums in the then Superstock1000.

So Roberto Tamburini is also back with Imola, who will contest the seventh round of the season this weekend and is back in the saddle on the world stage after the last time last year. In 2022 he finished the championship in 17th position with 36 points. His best result was an 11th place, obtained in Assen in Race 2, in Misano in Race 1 and in Most in Race 2.

“I am very happy to have received the call from PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team to race at Imola, although of course I wish Hafizh all the best and a speedy recovery,” says Tamburini. in World Superbike after a year with the aim of getting to know the team and quickly adapting to the bike”.

“It would be nice to see some progress over the weekend, so I hope I can improve in each session and have fun. It will be a challenge, since for the first time I will be racing with a Honda but I already know the Imola track and I like it and so I will try to do my best but without pressure. Thanks to Midori Moriwaki, HRC and the whole team for this opportunity”, concludes the replacement for the Malaysian driver.