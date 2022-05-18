Bad tile for Roberto Tamburini. After a good start in the World Superbike 2022, which had seen him collect 9 points in the first two rounds, the Yamaha Motoxracing rider will be forced to miss this weekend’s appointment in Portugal, in Estoril, due to a fractured ankle. right remedied while exercising.

Even if the fracture is composed, the rider from Rimini will have to undergo surgery and that is why he will have to give up getting on his R1 over the weekend. In his place, the German Marvin Fritz will return to the World Championship, a rider currently involved in the Endurance World Championship, who last year impressed at his debut in Most, managing to finish in the top 10 right on the saddle of a Yamaha.

“We are sorry for Tamburini’s injury and we hope he can recover very soon. Both he and the team were making steady steps forward and it is a real shame that this injury does not allow him to continue on the path he has taken”, said team principal Sandro Carusi.

“I am pleased to welcome to our team Marvin Fritz who we know is an experienced rider who has already raced in WorldSBK and who knows well the R1 that he also uses in the endurance world, albeit with a different configuration. We will do our best to make him feel good. comfortable in the team, “he added.

Marvin Fritz, IXS-YART Yamaha Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fritz is almost incredulous, but he also wishes Tamburini a speedy recovery: “When I received the news that I was going to race in Estoril with Team Motoxracing I couldn’t believe it! Mentally I was ready to take to the track as a wildcard in Most at the end in July, like last year, but knowing that I can run in the Championship already makes me very happy! I’m sorry for Roberto and I hope he can recover soon “.

“I can’t wait to get on the Motoxracing R1; this is a great opportunity for me and I will do my best to make the most of it. I want to thank Sandro Carusi for his trust in me – I will try to repay him with the best results. possible, “he concluded.