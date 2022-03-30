There is now a week left before the start of the 2022 World Superbike season, but the team line-ups are constantly updated. When it seemed that the grid was defined, plans change: in fact, at Aragon we will see Roberto Tamburini, who will make his debut in the world championship with the Motoxracing team. The Romagna will replace Isaac Vinales, who will not take part in the championship.

The change in racing took place in a short time, but Tamburini was already able to familiarize himself with the bike, thanks to four days of testing organized in Misano on 21 and 22 March and in Assen yesterday and today. Born in 1991, Tamburini will make his debut this year together with the team, but the combination has already been tested in the minor categories, where they have achieved significant results. Italian Supersport champion in 2010, he landed in the 600 world championship the following year, remaining there for four seasons. In 2015 he then landed in the European Stock 1000 with Motoxracing and conquered 3 victories and 6 podiums, which allowed him to finish the season in second position.

After his experience in the Stock 1000 until 2018, he then returned to the CIV, category of origin. This year, however, the time has come to make my debut in the Superbike World Championship and Tamburini is enthusiastic about it: “I am very happy to compete in my first Superbike World Championship, and I want to thank Sandro Carusi who gave me this great opportunity. Initially our plans were different, but now I am happy to be able to start a season that will undoubtedly be difficult and demanding, but which I will face with great motivation. We will compete with top-level teams and drivers and we will have to express ourselves to the best of our ability. This is why I am also preparing a lot from a physical point of view, because it will not be easy to play three races in two days. It will be an exciting challenge, which I will face with great enthusiasm “.

Sandro Carusi, Motoxracing team principal, confirms the satisfaction of being able to get on the track with Tamburini: “I am very happy and excited to be able to make my debut in the Superbike World Championship, a goal that I have pursued since I founded the team. Unfortunately, due to some misunderstandings, we had to replace our driver and we chose Roberto Tamburini, with whom there is a long relationship of collaboration. We are all very motivated and eager to do well, so I’m sure we’ll give it our all. I thank our sponsors who support us and who have allowed the realization of this exciting project “.