Sometimes they come back! From the Misano round, Tom Sykes will return to wear the BMW colors to replace the injured Michael van der Mark. The Briton today announced his farewell to the Puccetti team with immediate effect, due to below expectations results in the first four rounds.

A new adventure begins for Sykes, who has already raced with the factory team from 2019 to 2021. The Englishman had embraced the German brand’s project upon his return to World Superbike four years ago now, remaining off the grid in 2022, in which he decided to race in the BSB.

In these four seasons, Tom has helped develop BMW, and is now temporarily back as a substitute. In fact, Michael van der Mark will be forced to sit out for some time due to a fractured femur sustained in Race 2 at Assen just under a month ago. The Dutchman’s recovery times are long, so BMW has decided to replace him, and the choice fell on Tom Sykes, who will be riding the M1000R from Misano.

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Welcome back, Tom. We are delighted to temporarily welcome Tom back to our WorldSBK family,” said Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director. “This opportunity arose when Tom became available. We believe he will be a great replacement while Michael needs to recover from his injury. We are in constant contact with Michael, who is making good progress. However, it has not been “A date has been set for his return. Tom is an outstanding rider and, as well as having a wealth of experience in WorldSBK, he knows our project and the team from the start.”

“I am looking forward to temporarily returning to BMW Motorrad Motorsport and the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team,” said Sykes. “I will work hard to support them as best I can. I have known them from the beginning and participated in the development of the BMW M 1000 RR. Now I have the opportunity to contribute to the development process again. I can’t wait to get on the new BMW M 1000 RR in the Misano tests. At the same time, I wish my former teammate Mickey all the best for his recovery, while I will do my best to replace him in the best possible way.”