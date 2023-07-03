The home round had a bitter taste for Tom Sykes, who finished Race 2 at Donington with a frightening crash. Protagonist of a very violent highside in the early stages of the race, the BMW driver crashed also involving Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Loris Baz. If at first there was much fear for the Aruba standard bearer (who later suffered a concussion and an ankle injury), as the hours went by it was Tom Sykes who became the great unfortunate of the carom.

In fact, on the highside he broke 10 ribs, 3 of which were broken in two. The update on the Briton’s condition arrived late yesterday evening, after he had been transported to Nottingham hospital following the accident. Therefore, the recovery times are currently unknown, in addition to the fact that the owner Michael van der Mark could probably return to Imola.

BMW has in fact had to deal with several injuries this year, the Dutchman breaking his right femur in a bad crash at Assen. Not yet back in action, he was replaced until Donington by Tom Sykes, who obviously won’t be available to take to the track if van der Mark isn’t ready. The House of Monaco should therefore run for cover to replace the replacement.

On the other hand, Rinaldi’s conditions are heartened, who yesterday evening posted a photo on his social profiles reassuring everyone about his health: “Not much to say except that in the bad luck today we were lucky. Tom crashed in front of me on the first lap and I nailed to avoid riding him! Unfortunately Baz, who was coming from behind, was unable to slow down and hit me… from then on I only remember the doctors next to me”.

“For this I want to thank all of them, my team and my family. Tomorrow (Today, ed) I will go home for further ankle tests dget out! See you in Imola”. Therefore, the presence of the Ducati rider at his home round, scheduled for next weekend, will not be in doubt.