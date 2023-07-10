After a week of the fear and pain of the fall, Tom Sykes is finally out of the hospital. The Donington round was decidedly complicated for the Briton, who astride the BMW to replace the injured Michael van der Mark, ran into a very violent highside in the early stages of Race 2, crashing and also involving Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Loris Baz.

In the carom, Sykes broke 10 ribs, three of which were split, and suffered a broken right ankle. Immediately transported to Nottingham hospital, he was hospitalized for a week, but the best news is that the BMW driver has finally been discharged. This was announced by Sykes himself in a post on social media, in which he explains the fractures and tells how much the closeness and support of friends and enthusiasts is helping him.

“Here we are leaving the hospital exactly one week after entering it”, wrote the English rider. “I have to thank many people, but fortunately everyone knows who they are. my stay at the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham. They did an amazing job. In addition, my technical sponsors Dainese and Shark Helmets did an incredible job.”

“I have ten broken right ribs and three of those double fractured, so essentially 13 fractures in the right rib cage (not ideal when laughing!) Also, one fractured left ankle, but that doesn’t count when they’re involved the ribs. This is essentially the first hurdle cleared. I will now focus on recovery and spending time with family and friends on my return. I want to thank everyone for the speedy recovery wishes. They are really appreciated and make things a a little easier. I really appreciate the support I’ve been given,” concludes the caption of the post, which accompanies the photo of Tom outside the hospital on crutches.

Recovery times are not yet known, what is certain is that he will not be present at Imola. However, just in the Santerno round that takes place this weekend Michael van der Mark should return to action, out of action due to a leg injury sustained in Assen at the end of April.