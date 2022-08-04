With 349 races in World SBK under his belt, in which he totaled 34 wins and the record of 51 pole positions, Tom Sykes ended his adventure in the factory BMW team last year to make way for compatriot Scott Redding alongside confirmed Michael van der Mark.

The Bavarian manufacturer had offered him a place in the Bonovo MGM satellite team, which this year has expanded and fielded two bikes, but the British refused the offer, preferring to return to BSB on the Paul Bird Motorsport Ducati.

However, Sykes’ absence from the World Championship grid could prove short-lived, as his goal is to rejoin the world championship next year, also driven by a return to BSB that is not going as hoped, given that at the moment he finds himself only in 14th place in the championship.

The most obvious opportunity for the 36-year-old would be linked to Kawasaki’s satellite team, Team Puccetti, which is about to separate from Lucas Mahias after two seasons in which the Frenchman has never managed to do better than a seventh place.

Mahias seems destined to return to the Supersport World Championship, in which he also became champion in 2017 with Yamaha. Manuel Puccetti, on the other hand, has never hidden that he wants to replace him with an experienced rider, having always struggled to find competitiveness after losing Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2020.

If Sykes were to actually bond with the Italian team, he would return to defend the colors of the brand with which he took the title in 2013 and all of his 34 heats victories.

Lucas Mahias, Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I would say that anything is possible in this life,” Sykes said when asked about his possible return to the World Championship at the Donington round. “Of course, we have to evaluate the situation, the possibilities and see what lies ahead”.

“The weather is not necessarily on our side, because August and the summer break are already coming, so we’ll see. But, as I said, anything is possible.”

Sykes reiterated that BMW’s decision to replace him in August last year left him little time to strike a deal with another team, but he believes a positive test riding the SBK version of the Ducati V4 R has shown that he has still the potential to earn his chance.

“I think I have to be honest,” he said. “When they gave me the news that we would not continue, it was rather late. I missed the opportunity to deal with other very competitive teams in World Superbike.”

“So, in this sense, the door is certainly not closed. I am still hungry and willing to do it. For now I am very grateful for the situation in which I find myself, even if in BSB we are still experiencing a difficult time”.

“But luckily I rode a bit with the Ducati in the WSBK version and my potential and the package’s potential is certainly not in question. So we’ll see what the future holds.”