The return to the Superbike world championship was anything but positive for Tom Sykes, who returned to the Puccetti team in 2023 for a new adventure which, however, comes to an end well before the end of the year. In fact, after the Barcelona round, the team led by Manuel Puccetti and the 2013 SBK world champion decided to part ways with immediate effect.

Starting from the Misano round, scheduled for early June, Tom Sykes will not be on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR, who will not be at the starting line. Despite expectations, the Briton saw the finish line in only half of the races run and in the general standings he is in 15th position with just one point.

The announcement comes today via an official statement issued by Kawasaki. Manuel Puccetti, team principal, says: “My staff and sponsors were honored to have Tom with us to start the season. As a former world champion and multiple race winner, his knowledge has led to our understanding of the Ninja to the next level. Now he leaves us and we thank him for all his knowledge and for sharing so much information.”

Tom Sykes also expresses his gratitude towards Kawasaki: “I didn’t hesitate to join the Kawasaki Puccetti team and help them perfect their Ninja ZX-10RR. I hope that all the data I have helped them accumulate during testing and first races of the season inspire them to win races in the future”.