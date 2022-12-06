The starting grid of the Superbike World Championship is becoming increasingly clear and with today’s announcement it is almost complete. In fact, we will also find Hafizh Syahrin on the grid in 2023, who has announced his renewal with the MIE Racing Honda team. The independent team led by Midori Moriwaki has thus completed its line-up for next year.

The Malaysian rider made his debut in the production-derived world championship last year, but until now there had been no talk of his future yet. Syahrin and Moriwaki have dissolved any doubts by formalizing the renewed trust. In his debut year, Hafizh Syahrin finished the championship in 23rd position, ahead of teammate Leandro Mercado (now out of the SBK paddock). His best result was a 12th place in Race 2 at Most and in the Superpole Race at Phillip Island.

The official renewal of Syahrin comes a few days after the announcement of Eric Granado, who from 2023 will replace Mercado in the MIE Racing Honda team. Thus a new couple is formed, as stated by Midori Moriwaki, owner of the team: “I am extremely happy to announce the extension of the contract with Hafizh, who made his debut with us in the Superbike world championship and has grown a lot during the season. I think he and Eric will make a strong and competitive couple. They will also help us develop the Honda project in the category and will promote the Superbike world championship in South America and Asia, extremely strategic regions for our sport”.

The rider also expresses his satisfaction with the renewed confidence and sets his goals for 2023: “I am very happy to stay with the MIE Racing Honda team for next season as well. I know Midori Moriwaki is putting together a stronger 2023 package. I focus on giving everything I have building on last year’s experience and aiming to finish in the points every race. My main goal is to be more competitive and I’m ready to work hard to achieve that.”