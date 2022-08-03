Jake Gagne will race the Portimao round of the Superbike World Championship with the Yamaha R1 of the Attack Performance team with the technical support of Yamaha Europe, becoming the second rider to make a wild card with the Japanese manufacturer this year after the presence of Tarran Mackenzie on the grid. , winner of the British Superbike title, at Donington Park last month.

The American rider raced for the last time in World Superbike between 2018 and 2019 with the non-competitive Ten Kate Honda package, obtaining a ninth position at Laguna Seca in his second season as best result, replicating the result in Losail, last appointment of that year.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to line up on the World Superbike grid,” said the American rider. “Portimao is a really nice track; it’s great to be back and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I couldn’t ask for a better team and bike, so we’ll go and do our best and enjoy the process!”

Last year Gagne won all but two races in MotoAmerica and took the title by dominating with the Attack Performance team, beating his direct rival Mathew Scholtz by nearly 100 points after 18 races and nine rounds. He is currently fighting for the title with former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci on the Ducati HSBK to defend his crown, 13 points behind the Italian with three races to go.

The Attack Performance team, with whom he will return to the Superbike World Championship, has already made wild cards in 2018 and 2019, respectively with Josh Herrin and JD Beach, both on their home circuit in Laguna Seca. Speaking of his decision to return to the world championship paddock in Portugal in the absence of an American round, team manager Richard Stanboli said: “Jake and the team are very happy to have been invited to race in Superbike in Portimao. Our plan is to conclude the MotoAmerica season in Barber and then ship our bikes to Portugal ”.

“For sure it will be challenging, but when we have participated as wild cards in the past, both in World Superbike and MotoGP, we have learned a lot and have improved as a team. Fortunately Jake has experience in World Superbike in Portimao and we will receive technical assistance from our Yamaha partners. Europe. I would also like to thank Pirelli for the assistance and technical support he will provide us. Our goal is to give a show and make our fans proud. “