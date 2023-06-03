Misano smells like home for Ducati, the round on the Romagna Riviera is one of the most eagerly awaited of the season and just to celebrate the home round, the Scuderia di Bologna has decided to take to the track with a different color than usual. If the Panigale V4R is usually easily distinguishable by its now iconic “Ducati red”, this weekend Alvaro Bautista and Michael Ruben Rinaldi will compete in the Superbike round with a special yellow livery.

The color yellow is nothing new for Ducati, which already showed itself this way in 1972 for the first time, with the 750 sport at the Imola 200 miles. Furthermore, in 1996 the 748SP was launched and the following year, in 1997, Paolo Casoli won the Supersport World Series again with the yellow bike.

The yellow livery will be worn on the track by the two official Aruba standard bearers in the Misano round, but we will also be able to see it in action in September on the MotoGP, when it will arrive at the circuit dedicated to Marco Simoncelli and will be brought to the track by Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini. The bike is entirely yellow, with a chessboard that turns on three colors: white, black and gray that go well with yellow.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Ducati Racing

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Corse, states: “It is a difficult and beautiful moment for this land. Difficult because we all know what happened less than two weeks ago, but I also think it was beautiful because I was in Cesena and the beauty with which so many volunteers made themselves available to help shovel the mud was extraordinary. But we are here to present you a project, we have our design manager Aldo Drudi. For Ducati, history is related to competitions, so when we have something new we always like to start from racing. We did it with the MotoE, which is a novelty towards sustainability”.

Aldo Drudi, creator of the livery, declares: “We are talking about two official teams and two races that will take place on the circuit that is home to me. I live a kilometer from here as the crow flies. I’ve seen this place grow and used to come ride it when there was only the dirt track. It is a great emotion and an unrepeatable opportunity: in the study of colours, yellow is a color of action, nervous. Furthermore, it is part of the three primary colors together with red and blue. In addition to red, it’s definitely a racing color and we’ve had both in Ducati’s history.”