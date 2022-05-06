Toprak Razgatlioglu’s title defense did not start in the best way and in the first two rounds of the season he has not yet managed to conquer his first success of 2022. The Yamaha rider has collected only four third places, a second position and a zero in Race 2 in Assen. The R1 showed a few more difficulties than the Ducati and Kawasaki, which were consistently in front making it impossible for Razgatlioglu to put the wheels in front of everyone.

In two weeks, Superbike will be back on track for the Estoril round, the third round of the championship in which Toprak expects to win and, like him, his manager and mentor Kenan Sofuoglu. The Supersport legend said he was disappointed with the results of the first two races of the season, in which a victory never came. What was collected does not reflect the expectations of either Sofuoglu or Toprak, both certainly expected different results.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I can’t say that we started the season the way we wanted or expected, we are a bit disappointed,” said Sofuoglu. “Honestly, we sat down with Toprak and checked out what we do, what we have done and every single part of our life, from training to mindset. I think it wasn’t the right thing and Toprak decided to make some changes ”.

Archived the first two rounds of the season, the two are projected towards Estoril, which in recent years has been favorable to the Yamaha rider. Sofuoglu believes that winning is almost mandatory, but he is confident in light of the preparation they are putting in place: “In general, we have worked on every single test, way of life and way of thinking, I think we will have a different Toprak in Estoril. I will be there to support him because we have to win. Six races have passed and we still haven’t achieved success, he is the world champion and we have to win. Now we are preparing very well for the next round ”.