Moto2 race winner Sam Lowes wants to participate in the Superbike world championship in 2024: Alex Lowes has no doubts that his brother can also fight for victories in the production derivatives.

After ten years in the MotoGP paddock, Sam Lowes is aiming for a change next season. It’s no secret that the Briton wants to move up to the Superbike world championship. At present, there are many indications that the Marc VDS team is creating a structure in the top championship of production-based derivatives and that it is equipping Sam with Ducati material. His brother Alex Lowes is already eager to engage in a duel between brothers.

“If he comes here and has great confidence and a good bike, on a good day he can be up front,” explained Alex Lowes. “But it depends on the bike and the feeling it manages to create”. Alex Lowes has been racing for the Kawasaki team since 2020 and will also be racing for the ‘Greens’ next year. Alex Lowes realizes week after week how high the level of the Superbike world championship is, because the Kawasaki is no longer the best bike in the sector.

“In the Superbike world championship there are many good riders who race on very good bikes,” says Alex Lowes, who takes former vice world champion Scott Redding as an example of how difficult it is today in WSBK to be consistently at the top. “Scott Redding is a good rider, but to race consistently at the top you need a good package, a good team, a good bike and a lot of confidence”, explains Alex Lowes, reflecting on the results that his brother could achieve in WSBK: “I hope that he doesn’t get comfortable too soon. But I have no doubt that he can race at the top here too.”

Sam Lowes has been racing in MotoGP since the 2014 season. The Briton has won ten Grands Prix so far. In the 2017 season, Sam Lowes rode for Aprilia in MotoGP, but experienced a difficult season with the then inferior RS-GP and finished the championship in 25th place with a mere five points. On the other hand, Sam Lowes has also beaten some world class riders in his Moto2 career. But these comparisons are usually difficult. “Remy (Gardner) was incredibly good in the season he became Moto2 world champion. The Yamaha is a pretty easy bike to ride. Sometimes it’s fast, sometimes it’s not. And he beat Sam in Moto2,” he reflects. Alex Lowes.

“But my brother, on the other hand, managed to beat even the riders who now win in MotoGP in his best days. He wasn’t quite as consistent. But he beat Bezzecchi, Marini and Zarco. In his best days, he was able to leave these riders behind,” observes Alex Lowes, referring to his brother’s career.