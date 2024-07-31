The recovery process continues for Mia Rusthen, the protagonist of a bad accident now more than a month ago in Misano during the first race of the Women’s World Championship. The Norwegian rider, initially hospitalized at Bufalini in Cesena, was then transferred to her hometown, where she received treatment surrounded by her family. Her loved ones have provided a new update on her conditions, informing that she has been transferred to a facility specialized in rehabilitation.

“Dear all, we know many are wondering how Mia is doing, so here is a little update: Mia has been transferred to Sunnaa Hospital for further rehabilitation and training following the accident that occurred during the first WorldWCR round on June 15, when Mia suffered a traumatic brain injury,” reads the long statement released by the Rusthen family via the rider’s social media profiles.

“The road to recovery is long and difficult after such a serious injury. There are many stages and challenges along the way and, unfortunately, no one can predict the final outcome for a long time to come. What we do know, however, is that Mia is in the best condition and that she is in the best hands. Mia is already demonstrating impressive strength and willpower, which every day makes small and large progress in the right direction,” the family continues.

Mia Rusthen crashed in Race 1 of the first round in the history of the WorldWCR, suffering a multiple head injury. She underwent surgery to reduce the pressure on her brain that evening, went into an induced coma and is now continuing her rehabilitation in Norway, where she is being closely followed by her family, who explains how long the recovery process is and how the return times are still far away: “That said, she is still in a phase where she needs calm and protection. Mia cannot therefore receive visits properly yet, as many have wondered. Furthermore, she is currently unable to use social media or respond to messages. But good wishes and greetings are of course received with gratitude and passed on to Mia”.

“It is also too early to say anything about Mia’s possible return to racing, other than that this year’s season is over. For this reason, Mia is motivated to know that the World Championship spot awaits her the day she is eventually ready. Only time and patience will show Mia’s path. And with her, there is hope, strength and love in spades. Thank you so much for all the support and attention you continue to give Mia and us. Kind regards, Mia’s family,” the note concludes.