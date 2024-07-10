It has now been a month since Mia Rusthen’s accident during the first ever race of the Women’s World Championship. The championship will be back on track this weekend at Donington Park, but it will be without the Norwegian rider, who is still hospitalized in her home country. On the occasion of the second round of the world championship, Mia’s family wanted to provide an update on the rider’s condition.

“Hello everyone! We must once again express that the care, support and love sent to Mia and to us is absolutely touching. Mia is still in hospital and is now in the physical medicine and rehabilitation department. She is being cared for as best she can by a specialized interdisciplinary rehabilitation team. This will certainly be Mia’s most brutal and longest race. But the goal, getting well, is the winning price. Finally, to all the girls racing in the Women’s World Championship at Donington Park this weekend: show the world what girl power is! With love, Mia’s family,” the family’s statement read.

The update, provided via an Instagram post by Mia Rusthen, does not provide much news regarding the health conditions of the girl, protagonist of a bad accident that occurred on the last corner of Misano, during the sixth lap of Race 1. After displaying the red flag, she was rescued on the track and then airlifted to Bufalini in Cesena, where that same evening she underwent surgery to reduce the pressure in her head and remove a cerebral hemorrhage.

For this reason, she was put into a coma, a condition in which she is still today. However, having responded to the treatment, the ok was given after a few days to be transferred to Norway and she is currently in the hospital in Ullevål. Having been released from intensive care, she has now been moved to the physical medicine and rehabilitation department, where she continues her recovery.