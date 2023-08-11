Jonathan Rea is a sacred monster, the most successful rider in Superbike history. However, the palmares is not always a guarantee of results and just ask his alter ego in Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, because the two British drivers are undoubtedly experiencing two very similar moments.

After the beauty of six consecutive world championship crowns, the Kawasaki rider abdicated the throne in 2021, bowing to Toprak Razgatlioglu, but playing for it until the end. Last year, however, he was unable to do anything against the overwhelming power of Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati, dropping to third place in the championship standings.

All this also because of a ZX-10RR that no longer seems to be the “war machine” it was a few years ago. Indeed, from year to year the feeling is that the gap with the Panigale V4 becomes ever wider. And it’s no coincidence, therefore, that Johnny had to wait for the Most weekend, late in the summer, to find his first victory of 2023. Moreover, taking advantage of his ability in the wet.

However, within the Japanese brand they are well aware that the problem is more related to the bike than to the rider, as acknowledged by team manager Guim Roda in an interview with the official World Championship website.

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“2023 didn’t go as we expected. We were coming from a difficult 2021 and 2022. We fought for the podium, to win races and until the end for the title, but unfortunately this year we didn’t start well. We are trying to fix things with the tools we have and we’re trying to do our best,” said Roda.

“No one wins forever: you have to accept to learn to lose and try to do your best. In racing and in life it is important not only to achieve success but also to fight for it and work towards success. We will continue to do so. From the past we have the experience to understand what to do to win and we will try again. This is our goal”.

“Obviously there’s no doubt about Johnny’s ability to go fast, he’s proved it again in so many conditions. We just have to keep going, take advantage of the best opportunities and keep going.”

After Razgatlioglu’s farewell, many rumors spread about a possible jump of the barricade by Rea, who is said to be leaving Kawasaki to join Yamaha in place of the Turkish rider. A hypothesis that for the moment Roda doesn’t even seem to want to take into consideration.

“You never know. In the end, races are races. There are contracts, there’s motivation, but in any case we’ll have to see. We don’t have a plan B since plan A is Johnny, so we have to work on it and try to do our best”.