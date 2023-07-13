The Imola round begins with some complications for Ducati, which was deprived of another 250 engine revs. However, he finds his 100% complete official training: Michael Ruben Rinaldi received the “fit” from the doctors today and will be able to take to the track after the accident two weeks ago in Donington.

The Aruba rider will have to check again after FP1 tomorrow morning, but he is undoubtedly happy to be able to get on his Panigale V4R in the first session of the Imola round, and above all to return to his home track. The Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack had been missing from the calendar since 2019 and it returns this weekend to the enthusiasm of the riders, especially the Ducati ones.

“I’m really happy to be back racing at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola, a fantastic track,” explains Rinaldi on the eve of the weekend. “Obviously I’m happy to have received the ‘fit’. I take this opportunity to thank all Dorna’s medical staff for having followed me daily since Donington. It is clear that I will have to be reviewed after FP1 but it is a normal procedure and I hope I can pass the exam without any problems. It will be a special weekend also because we haven’t ridden on this track for a long time. In addition, the weather forecast assumes very hot temperatures over the weekend. But I assure you: it will be fun”.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fun will be the key word for both Aruba riders. Alvaro Bautista arrives at Imola as leader of the championship, after dominating until now unchallenged (he has only failed to win twice this season). The reigning world champion is looking for his first success at the Santerno this weekend, which he had missed in 2019, when he made his debut on this track.

Bautista only raced on that occasion at Imola, and now he returns to the Ducati home track with a different awareness and with a world title in his pocket: “Let’s go back to Imola on a track where I raced only once but of which I have very nice. And then it will be the second home race for Ducati and this is always a reason for further excitement. I have to admit that it won’t be an easy weekend because we don’t have many references on this track and so our goal will be to work as best as possible to find the same feeling we’ve had so far this season. I have no expectations: I just hope to have fun and give all the Ducatisti a nice weekend.”