Rinaldi joined the Ducati factory team in 2021 with a two-year agreement, achieving three wins and taking fifth place in the standings.

The 26-year-old holds the same position in the current championship standings mid-season, but has yet to increase his winning streak, with a couple of third places on his home circuit in Misano as his best results.

Furthermore, he has not yet managed to beat team-mate Alvaro Bautista, championship leader, in a race that both riders finished, although last time in Most he managed to overtake the Spaniard for the first time.

Earlier this year, Ducati suggested that Petrucci, who currently represents the brand in MotoAmerica, could be a candidate to join the WSBK factory team alongside the already confirmed Bautista for 2023.

However, Rinaldi said he is determined to keep his place on the team even after his current contract expires.

“I want to stay with these colors [ufficiali] because I think the bike is good, I like the people on the team and I think if we do a good job we can try to fight for the title in the future, “Rinaldi told Most last month.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Surely the start of the season was difficult for me and I have to deserve this bike, because a factory Ducati is not a bike that everyone can ride on, so you have to always be there”.

“From Misano onwards I think we have done a good job and I’m trying to focus on this. I think everything will happen in a normal way, but surely the results are important.” I don’t care what the media say, I’m only interested in going to the as fast as possible and that’s it. “

WSBK Eurosport broadcaster suggested to Most that Petrucci has a clause in his contract that guarantees him an official bike in the series should he win the MotoAmerica title, and that therefore Rinaldi cannot be renewed until this is resolved. Three races from the end of the 2022 season, Petrucci leads the standings with 13 points clear of Yamaha rider Jake Gagne, after a costly crash by the latter in the second race of the last edition at Brainerd.

Danilo Petrucci, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Photo by: Brian J. Nelson

Petrucci has also been linked to a potential appearance as a WSBK wildcard at Portimao in October, after the MotoAmerica season ends on September 23-25 ​​at Barber Motorsports Park, having participated in a pre-season test at the same venue at the start of the season. year as part of his MotoAmerica preparation.

His title rival, Gagne, has already confirmed he will go to Portimao with his Attack Performance Yamaha team, as speculations of his full-time return to WSBK next year grow ever more insistent.