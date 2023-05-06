The Circuit of Barcelona became a fort for Alvaro Bautista, absolute ruler of Race 1 with almost nine seconds ahead of his pursuers on the podium with him. Despite the limit imposed by the regulations on engine revs, Ducati managed to establish itself with 250 rpm less and would also have scored a hat-trick, if an accident between Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani hadn’t made the dream fade away.

On the restart after the red flag (here the report from the race), the Motocorsa rider and the Ducati rider immediately came to blows, with Bassani making a great start that brought him close to the leaders. Close to Turn 3, Rinaldi launched an attack on his compatriot to take second position, with a very tough entry. Bassani replied at Turn 10, but the outcome was not the same as a few meters earlier. In the contact between the two, Rinaldi ended up on the ground, ending his Race 1 in the gravel.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bassani ran into a Long Lap Penalty, which he served by concluding his first heat in seventh position and making the dream of the podium fade away. Rinaldi, on the other hand, did not see the checkered flag, but to the microphones of the press he showed himself to be very harsh towards his brand mate: “First of all, it was a great weekend for us, I was able to follow my plan, which was to follow Alvaro and not exploit too much rubber. I could have easily finished second, it’s the card that speaks. At the restart I was able to follow the plan again, but on the first flying lap, Axel tried to pass me and I was a bit surprised, because in practice he was slow compared to the leading group. Maybe he thought that having the feeling he wanted to be in front and was more fired up to overtake me. Then I overtook him again, there was space, we touched. My overtaking was tough, but clean.”

“I don’t know what went on in his head, because after I overtook him again, I went into Turn 10 with a good lead. She came on me on purpose! You can only do this if you want to bring another person down. She did, there was no space and it’s not a point where you can pass without thinking that there is no one outside. He knows what he did ”, thundered Rinaldi pointing his finger at Bassani. He doesn’t send word from the Aruba standard bearer, who spares no effort in the attack.

In the fall he also suffered some minor consequences: “I fell and my right hand hurts. I went to the medical center and I’m lucky because the bones are ok. I’ve already had a few treatments, I’ll do more tonight. But she didn’t even have the courage to come to me to apologize. This is the big difference with the top riders, we have seen many times Toprak and Rea touch each other, but they never do this. It’s a dirty move, but he’s lost a lot more than me. I hope I can race tomorrow, and that our pace will allow us to finish second, if nothing else strange happens”.

Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The defense of Axel Bassani

However, Rinaldi’s harsh attack does not seem to have affected Bassani, who defends himself by claiming he has no fault: “I think it’s a normal race, he tried to overtake me and touched me. Then I tried to overtake for second position. I think we had the potential to be on the podium. But we touched, I think it’s a normal racing incident, it happens sometimes. I got my penalty, served it and finished seventh. So I think it’s ok.”

The Motocorsa standard-bearer offered his view of the facts, claiming he had no reason to apologize: “I saw the possibility of overtaking, I went inside, but then it was impossible to see Michael. He tried to close to defend his position and we touched. I think it’s a normal racing accident. Why should I apologize? He overtook me at Turn 3. It’s the races, everyone gives 100% and defends his position. He did it at Turn 3, I did it at Turn 10. I have no problems with Michael, he’s like everyone else, if he has problems with me, he can come to my garage and we can talk about it”.